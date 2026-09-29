Angola: Standard Bank Gains Over Kz 208 Billion Through Sale of Shares

Luanda — The Public Offer for Sale (OPV) of 4,760,000 ordinary shares of Standard Bank Angola, which took place from the 11th to the 25th of the current month, totaled 208.5 billion kwanzas.

According to the Angola Securities Exchange (BODIVA), which announced the results on Monday (28) in Luanda, the sale of shares represents 34% of the bank's capital.

In a statement, BODIVA indicated that, of the total shares 24% were reserved for existing shareholders of the Bank, while 10% for the general public. For the process in question, an overall subscription rate of 181.96% was recorded, with the general public segment standing out, having reached a demand level of 378.66%.

Therefore, out of 8,683 subscription orders received, 8,183 were fulfilled.

The price was set at 50,000 kwanzas per share for the general public segment and 41,220.24 kwanzas was reserved for shareholders.

With this operation, Standard Bank Angola gains 6,215 new shareholders.

BODIVA further announced that for Wednesday (30), all ordinary shares representing Standard Bank Angola's share capital will be admitted for trading on the Stock Exchange Market (MBA).

Standard Bank Angola becomes the seventh company to be listed on BODIVA.