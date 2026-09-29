Angola: Cabinet Council Analyzes 2025 State's General Account

Luanda — The Council of Ministers is gathered this Tuesday (29) in Luanda, under the chairmanship of President João Lourenço, to review the 2025 State General Account, among other socio-economic legislative acts.

The 8th Ordinary Session of the Cabinet Council is also analyzing proposals in the areas of mineral resources, oil and gas, health, education, environment, youth and sports, foreign relations, and culture.

The body will be evaluating the draft summary of the 7th Ordinary Session of the Cabinet Council, held on August 28, 2026.

The meeting is also to review the Ministry of Finance's document that lays out the State General Account for the year 2025.

In the field of mineral resources, oil, and gas, Draft Presidential Decrees approving amendments to risk service contracts for the KON 2 and 16 oil exploration concession areas will equally be reviewed, as well as the amendment to the Production Sharing Contract for the Block 17/06 concession area.