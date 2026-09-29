Angola: Lightning Kills Six Members of the Same Family in Andulo

Cuito — Six members of the same family died on Monday (28) in the municipality of Andulo, Bié Province, after being struck by lightning during heavy rains.

The information was provided today, Tuesday, by Vasco Chioca, spokesperson for the Bié provincial command of the Civil Protection and Fire Service (SPCB).

He explained that at the time of the incident, the victims were at their farm; they were struck inside a hut where they had taken shelter from the rain, following a fire caused by the lightning strike.

According to the spokesperson, the deceased include the father, the mother (who was eight months pregnant), and four children aged between six and 13.

He stated that the Bié provincial SPCB command, in partnership with the Andulo municipal administration, is making arrangements to support the bereaved family in holding a dignified funeral.

He also took the opportunity to urge the public to redouble prevention measures during the rainy season, advising against staying in makeshift huts, under isolated trees, or in open areas during thunderstorms. AS /BAN/HD/TED/jmc