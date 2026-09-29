Angola: Migration Service Repatriates 97 DRC Citizens

Mbanza-Kongo — A total of 97 citizens from the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) have been repatriated in recent days by the Migration and Foreigners Service (SME), in the province of Zaire, for illegal entry and stay in the national territory.

According to the spokesperson for the Provincial Delegation of the Interior in Zaire, Sérgio Afonso, who was reviewing occurrences for the period from the 17th to the 23rd of the current month, the aforementioned citizens were intercepted and detained in various locations across the region as part of control and inspection operations targeting foreigners in an irregular migratory status.

He added that out of this number, 95 illegal immigrants were repatriated by administrative decision and two through judicial measures.

Sérgio Afonso also noted that 43 citizens left via the Luvo land border and 54 through the naval post of the 2nd Border Police Unit in the municipality of Soyo.

The group consisted of 80 men and 17 women accompanied by five minors, he stated.

Five municipalities in Zaire Province share a border with the Central Congo Region (DRC), namely Luvo, Soyo, Nóqui, Cuimba, and Quêlo, spanning a total of 310 kilometers.