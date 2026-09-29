Angola: Lobito Atlantic Railway Hits All-Time Highs in Ore Transport

Talatona — Lobito Atlantic Railway (LAR) reached all-time monthly highs for international ore transport in June and July of this year, moving approximately 29,000 tons, company executive Ottoniel Manuel announced.

Speaking to the press on the sidelines of the Hub Summit Angola, he noted that the company is successfully meeting its targets set for 2026 and aims to use the event to showcase its operations and attract new partners and clients.

He explained that the ore transported internationally originates primarily from the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC), while LAR also transports fuel, gas, construction materials, and food products. According to the executive, the company's operations have contributed to the creation of direct and indirect jobs and the emergence of micro and small businesses in the areas influenced by the Lobito Corridor.

Currently, LAR employs approximately 1,000 direct workers and over 2,000 indirect workers; 97 percent of the direct workforce consists of women and young people, with an average age of 34 to 35. The executive also highlighted the participation of Angolan companies in LAR's service chain specifically in areas such as security, stevedoring, wagon loading, and health, safety, and environment--viewing this involvement as part of the economic impact generated by the railway's operations.

Keep up with the latest headlines on WhatsApp | LinkedIn

Regarding access to rail transport for small-scale producers, he explained that while LAR is geared primarily toward large cargo volumes, the company remains open to supporting producers and entrepreneurs who have the capacity to utilize the rail service.

Regarding modernization, it was reported that the company secured $753 million in financing in July comprising $553 million from the United States and the European Union, and $200 million from other sources. The funds will be used to upgrade railway infrastructure and acquire rolling stock, including railcars.

As for financial results, the company stated that it will release the relevant data in due course through its financial reports.