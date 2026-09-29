Angola: Mpox Outbreak - Over 100 Patients Recover in Moxico Leste

Cazombo — A total of 114 patients have recovered from Mpox in the province of Moxico Leste since June of the current year, when the first cases of the disease were recorded.

The information was provided on Monday (28), by the director of the Provincial Health Office in Moxico Leste, Benilde Miguel, in an interview with ANGOP regarding the current situation of the disease in the region.

According to the official, 27 patients are currently under medical monitoring in various health units.

Without disclosing numbers, she stated that the municipality of Luau, which borders the Democratic Republic of Congo, continues to be the epicenter of the disease.

To halt the spread, she said that awareness campaigns are being intensified in communities, markets, schools, and other locations to reinforce preventive measures.

Benilde Miguel added that epidemiological surveillance measures have been stepped up at the border with the Democratic Republic of Congo in Luau to prevent Mpox cases.

The official informed that the province has received a new batch of vaccines, which will be managed to vulnerable groups.

She appealled to the population to continue reinforcing preventive measures, particularly washing hands with soap and water, wearing masks, avoiding unprotected sexual relations, and avoiding contact with people coming from endemic areas.