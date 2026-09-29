Angola: BNA Scientific Conference Rewards Project On Monetary Policy

Luanda — The students Israel Vambunu and Salomão Ferreira, from the Higher Institute of Administration and Finance (ISAF), won the first edition of the Technical-Scientific Conference promoted by the Angola Central Bank (BNA) on Monday (28), in Luanda.

The Economics student Pedro Silva, from the José Eduardo dos Santos University, who resides in the province of Huambo, took the 2nd place. He was awarded a laptop, a certificate of merit, and a visit to the BNA facilities.

In 3rd position was a group of students from the Higher Institute of Social Sciences and International Relations (CIS), consisting of accounting course members Alexandrino Hamutuya, António Cavita, and Jacinto Chingovi, who received certificates of merit.

On the occasion, Salomão Ferreira, who ranked 1st, stated that the main objective of the topic was to quantify the impact of external and internal factors on inflation, as well as to evaluate the effectiveness of policies implemented by the BNA in controlling this indicator.

Follow us on WhatsApp | LinkedIn for the latest headlines

Among other things, he added that they left recommendations for the central bank to start communicating inflation targets for horizons exceeding 12 months.

Meanwhile, BNA Deputy-Governor Maria Pereira stated that the conference aims to mobilize Angolan academic talent around major issues of monetary policy, financial stability, and the country's economic information.

She explained that the Central Bank evaluated scientific relevance because research must engage with the real problems of the Angolan economy.

The conference, she said, arose with the intent to transform academic reflection into useful knowledge for the decisions that BNA is called upon to make.

In the 1st Edition, more than 70 papers were submitted, of which five qualified for the final of the Technical-Scientific Conference.

The conference is part of the celebrations for the 50th anniversary of the BNA, to be marked on Nov 5 of the current year, with the aim of promoting the initiation of scientific research among penultimate and final-year university students or technical/vocational higher education students in Angolan institutions, focusing on areas related to the central bank's mission.