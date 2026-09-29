Malawi: Why Your Data Keeps Disappearing - Macra Investigates Tnm and Airtel Malawi

Malawi's telecoms watchdog has launched an urgent investigation after being flooded with complaints from furious mobile users who say their data bundles are mysteriously vanishing far faster than they should.

The Malawi Communications Regulatory Authority (MACRA) confirmed it had taken note of the growing outcry from consumers on both TNM and Airtel networks, who claim their hard-earned data is being exhausted at an alarming and unexplained rate.

MACRA Director General Dr Mayamiko Nkoloma revealed the regulator is now actively engaging both mobile network operators to get to the bottom of exactly what is causing the reported problem.

The watchdog says the crackdown is designed to ensure mobile operators are providing services in a manner that is fair and transparent to ordinary Malawians who rely on their phones every single day.

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MACRA is also probing whether hidden technical faults, or other undisclosed factors, could be contributing to the alarming rate at which customers' data bundles are apparently disappearing.

The scandal has struck a nerve with mobile users across the country, many of whom depend heavily on data services for everything from communication and social media to online work, education and accessing vital digital services.

For now, MACRA has urged the public to be patient and allow the regulatory process to run its course as it works alongside both operators to uncover the truth and address the mounting concerns.

The controversy comes at a time when Malawians are more reliant than ever on mobile internet, making the accuracy and transparency of data billing an increasingly pressing consumer issue that could have major implications for millions of subscribers nationwide.