Malawi: Continental Holdings Profits More Than Double As Banking Arm Fuels Strong First-Half Growth

Continental Holdings Plc (CHL) delivered a sharp rise in earnings during the first six months of 2026, with profit after tax more than doubling as its banking subsidiary capitalised on balance sheet growth and resilient demand for financial services despite Malawi's challenging economic environment.

The financial services group reported profit after tax of MWK43.4 billion for the six months to June 30, up 121 percent from MWK19.6 billion in the corresponding period last year. Total comprehensive income increased to MWK49.9 billion, compared with MWK20.9 billion a year earlier.

The strong earnings performance was underpinned by a near doubling of total income to MWK88.7 billion from MWK44.4 billion, while profit before tax rose to MWK65.1 billion from MWK30.4 billion. Earnings per share climbed to MK12.03 from MK5.45.

Total assets expanded by 38 percent to MWK1.1 trillion, reinforcing CHL's position among Malawi's largest diversified financial groups. Shareholders' funds increased to MWK116 billion, up from MWK63.6 billion at the same point in 2025.

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The group's performance was overwhelmingly driven by CDH Investment Bank, whose profit after tax surged 124 percent to MWK41 billion.

The bank accounted for more than 94 percent of group earnings and grew its balance sheet by 37 percent to approximately MWK1.05 trillion, benefiting from growth in both interest and non-interest income.

"The increase was driven by strong performance across all group companies, led by CDH Investment Bank," the company said, adding that the results demonstrated the resilience of its diversified business model amid difficult macroeconomic conditions.

Asset management subsidiary Continental Asset Management Limited also posted robust growth, with profit after tax rising 127 percent to MWK3.2 billion.

The company benefited from active management of its fixed-income portfolio during a period of subdued equity market performance. Funds under management stood at MWK1.03 trillion at the end of June.

Other subsidiaries made more modest contributions.

Continental Pension Services Company doubled profit after tax to MWK184 million, supported by growth in its client base and pension product offerings.

Continental Properties Limited recorded the fastest percentage growth, with earnings climbing 351 percent to MWK458 million, largely driven by expansion in its asset leasing business.

One weak spot was Continental Capital Limited, the group's brokerage arm, where profit fell 41 percent to MWK447 million as trading activity on the Malawi Stock Exchange slowed amid bearish market conditions.

The balance sheet reflected strong liquidity and lending growth. Customer deposits increased to MWK352.3 billion from MWK258.5 billion a year earlier, while loans and advances to customers rose to MWK182.5 billion from MWK131.3 billion.

Cash generation also improved significantly. Net cash from operating activities reached MWK68.3 billion, compared with MWK231 billion in the prior year, while cash and cash equivalents increased to MWK91.6 billion at the end of June.

Management said the operating environment had improved modestly as inflation eased and interest rates declined.

However, it cautioned that persistent foreign exchange shortages and global economic uncertainty continued to present risks.

Investors are also watching Malawi's ongoing domestic debt reprofiling programme.

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CHL said no agreement had yet been reached between the government and holders of eligible instruments but that the group was actively stress-testing and restructuring its debt holdings in anticipation of the eventual outcome.

Despite those uncertainties, the board signalled confidence in the outlook by declaring a third interim dividend of MWK4.46 billion, equivalent to MK1.48 per share, payable in October 2026.

Combined with two earlier interim distributions, shareholders will have received MWK18.2 billion in interim dividends for the 2026 financial year.

The results suggest CHL is continuing to benefit from its strategy of combining investment banking, asset management, pensions and property businesses, with the banking division remaining the dominant driver of profitability as Malawi's financial sector navigates an improving but still fragile economic recovery.