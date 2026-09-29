Malawi Queens Captain Urges Immediate Preparations for 2027 Netball World Cup

Malawi Netball Team captain Takondwa Lwazi has called for preparations to begin immediately as the Queens shift focus to next year's Netball World Cup in Sydney, Australia.

The Queens returned home from Nairobi, Kenya, where they secured qualification for the 2027 World Cup after finishing with a bronze medal.

Lwazi said the team could not afford to delay preparations if it is to meet its objectives at the tournament.

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"For us to achieve our target next year, preparations have to start immediately. We know the task ahead of us next year and, so, we need to focus more on preparations," she said.

Nico Group Head of Marketing and Customer Experience Taweni Gondwe-Xaba credited the team's success to the company's investment, saying it reflected "a team that is developing with purpose".

She said Nico was focused on supporting long-term initiatives for the squad.

Government has also pledged its support. Principal Secretary in the Ministry of Youth and Sports, Jameson Ndalama, said government was committed to providing the Queens with the necessary support ahead of the tournament.

He added that completion of the Griffin Sayenda Indoor Sports Complex would help by offering training facilities comparable to international standards.

Queens assistant coach Peace Chawinga-Kaluwa said the technical panel had already lined up a number of international matches for the team, which she said would be crucial in exposing players to different styles of play and strengthening their competitiveness before the World Cup.

The Queens will look to build on their Nairobi campaign in the build-up to Sydney 2027, with increased international exposure and quality training expected to form a key part of their preparations.