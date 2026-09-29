Nigeria/Madagascar: Peak Celebrates Super Eagles' Madagascar Victory With Breakfast in Uyo

Peak Milk, the Official Milk of the Super Eagles, treated players and officials of Nigeria's senior national football team to a special Peak Breakfast on Saturday, celebrating their 2-1 victory over Madagascar and rallying the team ahead of today's crucial AFCON 2027 qualifier against Guinea-Bissau.

The breakfast activation, held at the team's Four Points by Sheraton camp in Ikot Ekpene, brought together the 24 players invited by Head Coach Eric Chelle and members of the technical crew for a morning of nourishment, celebration and camaraderie following Friday's hard-fought win.

The players enjoyed a range of Peak dairy products as the brand continued its long-standing tradition of nourishing and supporting the Super Eagles through some of the team's biggest moments.

Super Eagles Captain Wilfred Ndidi expressed the team's appreciation for Peak's enduring support.

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"I always cherish these moments with Peak Milk. I have been part of Peak Breakfast with the Super Eagles on several occasions, and it always gives me joy," Ndidi said.

"On behalf of the entire team, I thank Peak for this gesture. The support means a lot to us, and we hope to keep giving Nigerian fans the victories they deserve whenever we step onto the pitch."

Head Coach Eric Chelle described the activation as another timely boost as Nigeria seeks to build momentum in the AFCON qualifying campaign.

"This gives us additional encouragement as we prepare for the next challenge," Chelle said. "We appreciate Peak for putting this together and for continuing to stand behind the team."

Speaking at the event, Omolara Banjoko, Marketing Manager, Peak FrieslandCampina WAMCO, said Peak Breakfast was designed to nourish the players while reinforcing the positive atmosphere in camp following the opening victory.

Peter James, Category Brand Manager, Peak, said the activation was deliberately designed to create a connection with the players beyond the football pitch. As the Official Milk of the Super Eagles, Peak has consistently stood behind Nigeria's number one football team.

"This breakfast is another expression of that commitment--nourishing the players, celebrating their victory and encouraging them as they continue their AFCON qualification journey."

"As the Official Milk of the Super Eagles, Peak is proud to be part of their journey and to continue nourishing their passion."

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Peak's relationship with Nigerian football dates back to 1998, when the brand supported the Super Eagles on their journey to the global football finals in France. The brand was also part of the Eagles' memorable 2013 Africa Cup of Nations triumph in South Africa and has remained closely associated with the national team through successive generations.

Friday's victory provided even more reason for celebration at the breakfast.

Debutants George Ilenikhena and Moses Usor were on target as Nigeria overcame a determined Madagascar side 2-1 to open their AFCON 2027 qualifying campaign with three valuable points.

The occasion was particularly memorable for Moses Simon, who marked his 100th appearance for Nigeria--a milestone that provided another fitting reason for celebration during Saturday's Peak Breakfast.

Attention now turns to Tuesday, when the Super Eagles face Guinea-Bissau in a top-of-the-table encounter at the 24 de Setembro Stadium in Bissau, while Madagascar host Tanzania.

For Peak, the mission remains unchanged: nourishing the Super Eagles as they pursue another successful journey on the African football stage.