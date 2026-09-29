Namibia: Shimuafeni to Remain Statistics Agency Boss for 15 Years

The Namibia Statistics Agency board has decided to reappoint Alex Shimuafeni for another five-year term.

This will be his third reappointment and third term.

Shimuafeni was first appointed in April 2016, which came to an end in 2021.

He was reappointed for a second term in 2021, which came to an end in March 2026.

A statement from the board says Shimuafeni has been successful at his job after executing the 2023 national census.

"The board is confident that Mr Shimuafeni will steer the national statistics system towards data-driven economic development," the statement reads.