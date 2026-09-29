Namibia: National Council Calls for Stronger Regional Cooperation

Namibia's decentralisation agenda and the need to strengthen the relationship between the National Council and regional councils are at the centre of discussions at a joint consultative conference at Otjiwarongo.

National Council chairperson Lukas Muha says the two institutions must strengthen cooperation to ensure their distinct constitutional mandates translate into effective governance and development at regional level.

Muha was speaking on Tuesday at the opening of the third National Council and Regional Councils consultative conference, held under the theme 'Enhancing Participatory Democracy and Inclusive Development'.

He said Articles 74 and 108 of the Constitution establish a relationship in which the National Council and regional councils have separate mandates but remain interconnected.

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"The National Council must continue to champion inclusivity, while regional councils are expected to ensure that development initiatives respond to the realities of communities across our regions," Muha said.

The conference will assess progress on decentralisation and regional development, while examining the National Council's legislative review role in relation to regional councils.

Delegates will also discuss the relationship between administrative and political responsibilities, the Constituency Development Fund and ways to strengthen regional councils.

Muha said public participation and responsive service delivery were essential to democratic governance, arguing that citizens should not be passive observers in decisions affecting their communities.

Council vice chairperson Emma Muteka says the discussions should result in practical solutions and stronger commitments.

The conference runs until 2 October.