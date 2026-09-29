Uganda: Hundreds Join Kampala Dog Walk to Promote Rabies Prevention

Hundreds of dog owners, animal welfare advocates and canine enthusiasts gathered at Dolphin Suites in Bugolobi on Sunday, September 27, 2026, for the annual Kampala Dog Walk, an event aimed at raising awareness about rabies prevention and responsible pet ownership.

Held a day ahead of World Rabies Day, observed globally on September 28, the event brought together Kampala's growing community of dog owners and animal welfare organisations to promote vaccination, responsible care and the protection of both animals and people.

Participants arrived with dogs of different breeds and sizes, including Maltese, Poodles, Corgis, Boerboels, German Shepherds and local African dogs.

The Alliance for Animal Welfare also participated, bringing rescue dogs available for adoption and highlighting the need to provide homes for stray and vulnerable animals.

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The awareness walk began at Dolphin Suites and passed through Bugolobi Market and Shell Bugolobi before returning to the hotel. Participants carried messages encouraging dog owners to vaccinate their pets against rabies and observe responsible pet-care practices.

The event also featured a dog festival where participants showcased their pets, received recognition and interacted with fellow dog owners and animal welfare advocates.

Representatives from the Canine Association of Uganda used the occasion to register dogs, including locally bred Ugandan Maltese. Organisers said the registration helps establish records that can support ownership identification, breed management and vaccination monitoring.

Several dogs and their owners were also recognised with trophies and gifts in different categories, highlighting pet care, training and participation.

Speaking at the event, Geofrey Twesigye , Director of the Dogwalk Foundation and chief organiser, said the campaign was intended to reinforce the connection between human and animal health.

"Rabies remains a serious and fatal disease, but it is 100 percent preventable through vaccination," Twesigye said.

He urged households to ensure their dogs are vaccinated and said the campaign sought to address misconceptions about rabies while encouraging responsible pet ownership.

The event was held under the theme "One Health for All," reflecting the link between human health, animal health and the environment.