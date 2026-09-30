South Africa: What Do Your Food Cravings Actually Mean?

Stress, fatigue and poor sleep can influence what foods you crave.

Persistent cravings can contribute to unhealthy eating patterns.

Recognising your triggers can help you manage cravings.

Craving chocolate, chips or bread from time to time is normal. But when cravings become persistent and start driving unhealthy eating patterns, they may have longer-term consequences for your health.

Health-e News spoke to registered dietician, Jandri Barnard about what drives food cravings, when they may become a concern and what you can do to manage them.

Keep up with the latest headlines on WhatsApp | LinkedIn

What causes food cravings?

Cravings are intense urges for particular foods, commonly sweets, salty snacks or carbohydrates.

They are influenced by a combination of biological and psychological factors, including stress, fatigue, poor sleep, hormones and emotional health.

Does craving a particular food mean I have a nutrient deficiency?

Usually not.

Social media claims that specific cravings directly signal nutrient deficiencies are largely myths with little scientific backing.

Chocolate, for example, contains magnesium, but people may crave it because its combination of sugar, fat and texture stimulates the brain's reward pathways.

One exception worth paying attention to is pica - craving or eating non-food substances such as ice, dirt or clay. This can sometimes be associated with anaemia or an iron or zinc deficiency.

When can cravings become a health concern?

Occasional cravings are generally not a problem. Warning signs include cravings that persist, involve a loss of control, become a preoccupation or interfere with daily life.

Repeated unhealthy eating patterns can have longer-term health consequences.

Unmanaged cravings and unhealthy eating patterns can progressively alter brain chemistry and hormone regulation.

If left unchecked, these ongoing habits can lead to a multitude of chronic diseases including type 2 diabetes, heart disease and obesity, as well as gastrointestinal complications due to imbalanced gut microbiomes, constipation and non-alcoholic fatty liver disease.

What can I do to manage cravings?

Start by identifying what triggers them.

Stress, fatigue and boredom are closely linked to cravings. Identifying triggers and replacing them with alternative coping strategies can help.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Health South Africa Food and Agriculture By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Regular meals, enough water and sleep, and meals containing protein and fibre can also help with hunger and blood sugar regulation.

Persistent or intrusive cravings, particularly those involving a loss of control or affecting daily life, should be discussed with a healthcare professional.