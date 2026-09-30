Sudan: Abyei Market Reopens After Deadly Sudan-South Sudan Border Violence

Abyei — Community peace committees representing the Ngok Dinka and Misseriya have agreed to reopen the Amiet Common Market in Abyei region on the border between Sudan and South Sudan, after a two-week closure following deadly violence that killed at least 26 people and injured 82.

The agreement followed a meeting between the two committees in Todaj village on Monday, chaired by the Pakistani battalion of the United Nations Interim Security Force for Abyei (UNISFA).

The committees agreed to reopen the market and share responsibility for its security between UNISFA, community police and young people from both communities. They also agreed to prevent unauthorised forces from entering and withdraw combat vehicles and weapons from the market by October 10.

UNISFA said the violence erupted on September 15 after the separate killings of a Ngok Dinka man and a Misseriya man heightened tensions between the two communities.

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Sultan Belbek Ding, a Ngok Dinka leader, confirmed to Radio Dabanga that the market had reopened but said several issues remained unresolved.

"The detailed points on the market and the methods of operation have not yet been resolved," he said, adding that the committees would meet again on Thursday.

Belbek said the parties were still discussing whether the market would include accommodation or operate solely as a trading site. The initial agreement is for trading only, with residential areas kept separate.

He said the parties had yet to discuss the previous violence and its victims and were awaiting the arrival of the Misseriya administration from Nyala, expected on Saturday, to address outstanding issues.

UNISFA previously reinforced its presence around Amiet following the violence and said it would maintain an enhanced security presence while working with community leaders to prevent further retaliation.

The joint agreement was signed by representatives of the Ngok Dinka and Misseriya peace and youth committees, with UNISFA officials signing as witnesses.