Sudan Foreign Minister Attacks External Intervention At UN

New York — Sudan's Foreign Minister Mohieldin Salim Ahmed Ibrahim urged the international community to halt the flow of weapons, ammunition and fighters into Sudan and rejected what he called foreign attempts to impose solutions on the country's war.

Salim addressed the UN General Assembly on Monday, in place of de facto head of state, Sudanese Armed Forces (SAF) Commander and Sovereignty Council President Lt Gen Abdelfattah El Burhan, whose US visa application was rejected. He described the decision as "deeply regrettable" and called on the UN to formally examine the incident.

"We reaffirm Sudan's openness to any sincere and constructive effort aimed at ending the war imposed on its people," Salim said. "At the same time, we reiterate our categorical rejection of any attempt to impose solutions, dictates or external agendas upon our people."

He accused the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF) of attacks on civilians and medical facilities and criticised the international community for failing to cut cross-border supply routes. "Silence regarding the atrocities committed by the terrorist militia is not only shameful, unethical and complicit, it is a betrayal of the civilian victims," he said.

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Salim also called for accountability for crimes committed in Darfur, Kordofan and Blue Nile and urged pressure on countries accused of supporting the RSF.

He backed an inclusive Sudanese-led dialogue, saying peace must address the root causes of the conflict. He also criticised international sanctions on Sudan, saying they had damaged the economy and sovereignty and "exacerbated cycles of violence".

The UN session saw sharp exchanges between Sudan, the UAE and Chad. Sudan accused the UAE and Chad of supporting the RSF, while the UAE rejected the allegations and called for an immediate humanitarian truce and a nationwide arms embargo. Chad denied involvement and reaffirmed its neutrality.

The UAE representative also cited international reports alleging that the SAF used chemical weapons. Radio Dabanga could not independently verify the allegation.

'Minnawi backs truce, rejects parallel rule'

Darfur governor Minni Minnawi said he supports a truce that protects civilians but warned against using it to legitimise a parallel government or divide Sudan.

Following a meeting with UN envoy Pekka Haavisto yesterday, Minnawi said more than eight million people from Darfur are now displaced or living as refugees. He accused the RSF of restricting aid and civilian movement and called for its forces to leave civilian homes and withdraw from cities.

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Minnawi said lasting peace must preserve a unified Sudan and criticised the absence of El Burhan from Sudan's UN address.