South Africa summoned US Ambassador Leo Brent Bozell after his criticism of Pretoria, as Washington repeated demands on land, race policy, farm murders and perceived hate speech.

The seemingly endless spat between South Africa and the US took another bad turn on Tuesday when Pretoria "demarched" US ambassador Leo Brent Bozell for his criticism of the SA government over the past two weeks.

The US is clearly unrepentant, as a US official confirmed the demarche but repeated US demands that South Africa must address several domestic policies the US does not like.

A demarche is a strong diplomatic reprimand, usually involving a foreign ambassador being summoned to the ministry of foreign affairs to be scolded for his or her behaviour.

It was the second demarche on Bozell in recent months. He was previously demarched in March, soon after his arrival, for saying he didn't care that the South African courts had deemed the Kill the Boer struggle chant to be protected speech. He had told a conference he regarded the chant as hate speech.

Media statements

In this case, Bozell was summoned to the Department of International Relations to be told off about his many recent remarks in the South African media sharply critical of the South African government.

The demarche on Tuesday appeared to be related to the series of recent media statements, basically critical of...