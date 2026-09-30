South Africa: Council Meeting Collapses, Delaying Decision On Suspended City Manager Paid R6.7m and Counting

After armed guards were deployed to prevent suspended Nelson Mandela Bay city manager Noxolo Nqwazi from entering City Hall last week, a council meeting to debate her future has failed to reach a quorum, delaying the matter to after the November elections.

Nelson Mandela Bay's final scheduled council meeting before the November elections failed to reach a quorum after ANC councillors stayed away, delaying a debate on the disciplinary committee's ruling that cleared the way for suspended city manager Noxolo Nqwazi to return to work.

Nqwazi drew R6.7-million in salary between February 2024 and April 2026 while on suspension. The meeting's collapse leaves the municipality's unresolved leadership standoff to the incoming council.

DA caucus leader Rano Kayser claimed the meeting had been deliberately derailed after the ANC decided not to have its councillors attend.

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'ANC meeting divided'

Two ANC insiders confirmed to Daily Maverick that the decision had been taken at a divided ANC regional working committee meeting where some members had called for Nqwazi's return while others - including mayor Babalwa Lobishe - were against it.

The council meeting came days after armed guards were deployed at City Hall to prevent Nqwazi from entering the building following the disciplinary ruling. The municipality has maintained that the ruling did not reinstate her or lift her suspension.

Fewer than 10 ANC councillors attended Tuesday's council meeting. Many opposition councillors were present, although several seats on those benches were also empty.

Council speaker...