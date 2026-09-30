South Africa: Gqeberha Businessman Fights 'Impossible' Municipal Water Bill of R1.5m

A Gqeberha businessman's monthly water bill rocketed from R300 to R1.5m. He is now demanding full accountability from the municipality for what he calls systematic billing exploitation.

A 74-year-old Gqeberha businessman has spent months fighting a municipal water bill that ballooned to more than R1.5-million - an amount he says is impossible for his household.

Despite the municipality applying a credit to slash the debt from R1,565,385.60 to roughly R30,000, Adriaan Smuts is refusing to pay, demanding a full correction of his account.

Follow us on WhatsApp | LinkedIn for the latest headlines

Nelson Mandela Bay Municipality spokesperson Sithembiso Soyaya said the municipality investigates billing disputes and that several factors could contribute to problems with municipal accounts, including estimated billing when properties were inaccessible, faulty or replaced meters, unusually high consumption caused by leaks, and delays in technical investigations.

Smuts says none of these explanations accounts for the figures on his bill.

He was offered debt relief by the municipality on Tuesday, but declined it, saying he wanted the underlying billing error corrected.

"Even if I am able to pay that outstanding amount, I will not pay it because this is not an error of my making. They are trying to exploit me," said Smuts.

"Someone is incorrectly capturing things. It is clear that the municipality is deliberately trying to make it look on its books as though there are large sums of money owed to them...