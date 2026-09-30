Nigeria: ASUU Gives Taraba Govt 14 More Days to Avert Strike

The Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU), Taraba State University (TSU), Jalingo Branch, has given the state government another 14 days to meet its outstanding demands or risk industrial action.

The fresh ultimatum followed the government's request for an additional two weeks to address the union's demands, particularly the full implementation of the 2025 Federal Government/ASUU agreement and other outstanding provisions.

The development came as the union's second 14-day ultimatum expired yesterday, without full implementation of the demands.

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The chairman of ASUU-TSU, Dr Joshua Garba Mbave, confirmed that the branch had accepted the government's request after an emergency meeting of its members.

Mbave said the state government had formally communicated its request for the extension to the union, which subsequently sought guidance from the national leadership of ASUU.

According to him, the national leadership directed the branch to accept the government's request, after which members unanimously approved the two-week extension.

"Yes, we have received an official communication from the state government requesting an additional two weeks to enable the government to meet our demands.

"We communicated this to ASUU national, and they asked us to accept the request. After receiving the letter, we reconvened an emergency meeting and members unanimously agreed to accept the state government's request," he said.

The union had initially issued a 14-day ultimatum on August 13, demanding full implementation of the 2025 FGN/ASUU agreement and other outstanding commitments.

The ultimatum expired on 26 August without what the union considered concrete and verifiable action by the government. ASUU, however, refrained from declaring industrial action at the time due to the university's combined convocation ceremony scheduled within the period.

"The union subsequently issued a final 14-day ultimatum from 14 September to 28 September, warning that failure to address the outstanding issues could trigger industrial action.

"With the latest extension, the government now has another 14 days to resolve the issues and avert a fresh disruption of academic activities at the university."

Dr Mbave commended the state government for its efforts towards resolving the issues, and urged it to use the extension to take concrete steps towards implementing the agreements.

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He warned that members had resolved to embark on industrial action if the government failed to meet the union's demands at the expiration of the new extension.

"Members also warned that industrial action would be taken if their demands are not met after the expiration of the newly extended 14 days," he stated.

He appealed to the state government to demonstrate commitment and sincerity in resolving the outstanding issues, stressing that a permanent resolution was necessary to preserve industrial harmony and sustain an uninterrupted academic calendar at the institution.