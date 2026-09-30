Nigeria: After 30 Days Abroad, Tinubu Arrives in Lagos Amid Tight Security

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu on Tuesday returned to Nigeria after spending 30 days abroad on a working vacation, arriving in Lagos amid heightened security preparations and declaring that he was "healthy and sound" and ready to resume work.

The President arrived at the Presidential Wing of the Murtala Muhammed International Airport, Lagos, from Paris, France, at about 6:22 pm, bringing to an end his latest European trip, which began on August 30.

Speaking with journalists shortly after his arrival, Tinubu dismissed concerns over his health, describing them as politically driven speculation.

"Ready to kick, ready to work, there is nothing wrong. Rumour will always be emanating from politics, but the fact remains I'm here, healthy and sound and ready to go," the President said.

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Asked about his time abroad, Tinubu simply said: "I enjoyed myself."

His return followed a working vacation that began in London, then continued to Paris, where he held official engagements, including meetings with French President Emmanuel Macron and businessman Vincent Bolloré.

The Presidency had initially announced on August 30 that Tinubu was embarking on a three-week annual leave, with London as his first destination.

After spending about a week in London, the President proceeded to Paris. His stay was subsequently extended by a few days, with the Presidency announcing on September 21 that he would return at the weekend.

He ultimately returned on Tuesday, September 29, bringing the total elapsed absence to 30 days, from August 30 to September 29.

The extension beyond the initially announced three weeks became one of the major issues surrounding the trip, particularly after the President's initial indication that he would return at the weekend was not realised.

Security preparations

Ahead of the President's arrival, Lagos State Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu met with security chiefs at the State House, Marina, where he was briefed on security operations and plans to strengthen the system ahead of the President's visit and the increased activities expected in the state.

Sanwo-Olu assured Lagosians and visitors that his administration would continue to strengthen security across the state.

"We will not relent on our efforts to ensure that criminals don't find a place for their evil activities in our state," the governor said.

Those at the security meeting included Lagos State Commissioner of Police, Tijani Fatai; Commander, 9 Brigade, Ikeja, Brig. Gen. A.O. Owolabi, Commander, NNS Beecroft; Commodore A. Adams-Aliu, Commander, 651 Base Services Group, Ikeja; Air Commodore M.A. Imam, and Executive Secretary of the Lagos State Security Trust Fund, Dr Ayodele Ogunsan.

Also present were the Chief of Staff to the Governor, Tayo Ayinde; Secretary to the State Government, Abimbola Hundeyin; and Commissioner for Justice and Attorney-General, Lawal Pedro.

The state is expecting increased visitor numbers and activities around the Yuletide period, alongside religious, cultural and political events.

Political activities have also begun to pick up following the Independent National Electoral Commission's announcement that campaigns could commence.

....Rest should translate into more action- Abbas

Receiving the President at the airport, Speaker of the House of Representatives, Tajudeen Abbas, said Tinubu's period of rest should translate into increased activity by the administration.

"It is incredibly nice to have him after one month away, and we believe that the days he has spent resting will translate into more action this time around.

"We believe that he will come with renewed vigour, a renewed hope, to continue serving the good people of Nigeria," Abbas said.

Tinubu was received by Sanwo-Olu; Lagos Deputy Governor and All Progressives Congress governorship candidate, Dr Obafemi Hamzat; Kwara State Governor and Chairman of the Nigeria Governors' Forum, AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq; Deputy Senate President Barau Jibrin; and other senior government officials and political leaders.

The President is expected to remain in Lagos for activities marking Nigeria's 66th Independence Anniversary, as well as other official engagements.

Why the 30-day trip became controversial

While the Presidency maintained that Tinubu was on a legitimate working vacation and continued to direct government affairs from Europe, the length of the absence generated criticism.

One of the major issues was the extension of the original three-week leave.

The Presidency had announced the trip as a three-week vacation on August 30, but on September 21 said the President's stay had been extended by "a few days." The eventual return on September 29 meant that he remained abroad for roughly nine days beyond the originally announced three-week period.

A more serious controversy centred on Section 145 of the 1999 Constitution, which deals with a President proceeding on vacation or being otherwise unable to discharge presidential functions.

The African Action Congress on Monday, September 28, filed a suit at the Federal High Court in Abuja seeking an interpretation of the constitutional provision, including whether the President was required to transmit a written declaration to the Senate President and Speaker of the House of Representatives and whether the National Assembly ought to have taken action after the 21-day period.

The suit is pending, and the allegations contained in it have not been judicially determined.

Some federal lawmakers under the Save Democracy Group had also called for the National Assembly to reconvene over the matter and sought clarification on whether the required constitutional declaration had been transmitted.

The Presidency and ruling-party figures, however, maintained that Tinubu remained in charge of government and continued directing affairs while abroad.

UNGA absence adds to debate

The President's prolonged stay in Europe also coincided with the 81st United Nations General Assembly in New York.

Vice-President Kashim Shettima represented Nigeria at the UN General Assembly after travelling to New York on September 20. He delivered Nigeria's national statement during the high-level segment of the General Debate.

The controversy was therefore not that Nigeria lacked representation at the UNGA, but that Tinubu himself remained in Europe during the gathering.

Opposition figures questioned the timing of the President's continued absence, while the Presidency defended the arrangement, saying Tinubu had delegated the Vice-President to represent him.

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The Presidency consistently rejected the description of Tinubu's stay as an absence from governance.

Special Adviser to the President on Information and Strategy, Bayo Onanuga, said Tinubu remained "hale and hearty" and continued to perform his official duties while abroad.

Onanuga argued that modern communications technology meant the President did not have to be physically present in Abuja to direct government business.

During the Paris leg of the trip, Tinubu met French President Emmanuel Macron and held talks with Bolloré on investments in Nigeria's creative and digital economy.

The Presidency also cited other official engagements and maintained that Tinubu remained in touch with developments at home and continued to issue directives.

Health rumours

Health speculation also entered the public debate as the President's stay abroad continued.

On September 27, Onanuga said Tinubu was "hale and hearty" and had continued working while abroad.

The President's statement on Tuesday now provides his own response to the speculation, as he declared on arrival in Lagos that he was "healthy and sound" and "ready to go."

Tinubu left Nigeria on August 30 for London, beginning what was officially announced as a three-week working vacation. He later moved to Paris, where he continued official engagements before departing France for Nigeria on Tuesday.

After 30 days abroad, the President is back in Lagos, with his immediate schedule expected to include official duties and activities around Nigeria's 66th Independence Anniversary.