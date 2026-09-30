Nigeria: Tinubu Urges UN Security Council to Sanction Nuclear Weapons Proliferation

President Bola Tinubu has called on the United Nations Security Council to take stronger action against the spread of weapons of mass destruction and intensify efforts towards the complete elimination of nuclear weapons.

Tinubu also said Nigeria's national security was not dependent on nuclear weapons, noting that the country was not among the states that possess the 12,187 nuclear warheads estimated to exist globally.

The President's position was presented by Nigeria's Permanent Representative to the United Nations, Ambassador Jimoh Ibrahim, during a high-level plenary of the UN General Assembly at the UN Headquarters in New York to mark the International Day for the Total Elimination of Nuclear Weapons.

Ibrahim said the complete elimination of nuclear weapons remained the United Nations' highest disarmament priority.

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He said Nigeria opposed the production and proliferation of nuclear weapons, describing those involved in or supporting the development of weapons of mass destruction as "enemies of democracy."

The Nigerian envoy urged countries to uphold Article 6 of the UN Charter on disarmament and Article 2(4), which prohibits the threat or use of force against the territorial integrity or political independence of any state.

According to him, strict compliance with the provisions of the UN Charter would contribute to global peace and reduce the perceived need for countries to develop or proliferate weapons of mass destruction.

Ibrahim also conveyed Tinubu's commendation to African leaders for their continued efforts to keep the continent free from nuclear weapons testing and the production of weapons of mass destruction.

He recalled the devastating human consequences of nuclear warfare, citing the huge loss of lives recorded during the two atomic bombings in the Second World War.

The ambassador said the international community could no longer afford actions capable of worsening geopolitical tensions, stressing the need for renewed commitment to peace and stability.

The UN General Assembly meeting was convened to increase global awareness of the dangers posed by nuclear weapons and strengthen international efforts towards achieving a world free of nuclear weapons.