Tanzania Instructs Residents in Flood-Prone Areas to Follow Expert Advice As It Enhances Preparedness for El Niño Rains

Mvomero — THE Tanzanian government has urged residents in flood-prone areas to follow expert advice and remain vigilant as efforts intensify to mitigate the effects of El Niño rains.

Minister of State in the Vice-President's Office (Union and Environment), Eng Hamad Yussuf Masauni, made the call saying that said government is working on a lasting solution to recurring flooding affecting residents of Muhonda and Sungaji wards, where the Mbulumi River frequently overflows.

According to the minister, experts have already identified a solution and the government will ensure the required funds are secured to address the problem as quickly as possible.

"We urge you to continue with your lives during this period with caution because the government does not want to see its citizens suffer. I assure you that the government cannot turn a blind eye to this matter," Minister Masauni told residents during his visit to Mvomero District, Morogoro Region.

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Additionally, he said he will meet the Minister for Water, the Minister of State in the President's Office-Regional Administration and Local Government (TAMISEMI), and the Minister for Community Development, Gender, Women and Special Groups to discuss the matter and seek a speedy solution.

On his side, Mvomero District Commissioner Maulid Dotto said authorities have been urging residents in high-risk areas to relocate early, while also clearing drainage channels, bridges and rivers of garbage and silt.

He said the district has strengthened early-warning communication from village to ward and district levels, with disaster committees tasked with identifying shelters and assessing resources for assisting victims.

Mr Dotto added that rivers flowing through Turiani and Mvomero originate from Manyara, Dodoma and Tanga regions, meaning the district can experience flooding even when there is no rain locally.