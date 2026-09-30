Tanzania Begins a Nationwide Special Crackdown to Curb Reckless Vehicle Operators

Dar es Salaam — THE Traffic Police Unit has announced the launch of a nationwide special operation targeting motorcycle and three-wheeler taxi operators who violate traffic laws and road safety regulations, beginning today, Tuesday, September 29, 2026.

The operation aims to improve compliance with traffic laws and reduce road safety violations that can lead to accidents, injuries and fatalities.

Among the violations targeted in the operation are failure to wear helmets, carrying more passengers than legally permitted on motorcycles and three-wheelers, and failure to comply with regulations governing passenger seating inside three-wheelers.

The operation comes as the police continue to emphasise the importance of motorcycle and three-wheeler operators complying with traffic laws and road safety regulations to reduce accidents and the consequences of traffic violations.

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Traffic Police Commander in Tanzania, William Mkonda, issued the directives while meeting leaders of motorcycle and three-wheeler drivers' associations, as well as district leaders from Dar es Salaam Region.

Mkonda said the operation is intended to ensure that motorcycle and three-wheeler operators comply with traffic laws and safety procedures, while stressing the importance of cooperation from drivers' association leaders in ensuring its effective implementation.

The police have urged motorcycle and three-wheeler operators to comply with all traffic laws and road safety regulations to avoid enforcement action for violations identified during the operation.