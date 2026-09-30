Mozambique: Chapo Calls for Renewed Dynamism in Economic Cooperation With Botswana

Maputo — Mozambican President Daniel Chapo calls for renewed dynamism in economic cooperation between Mozambique and Botswana, arguing that the current cooperation is far below the potential of both nations.

Speaking on Monday at Botswana's capital Gaborone, at Mozambique-Botswana Business Forum, Chapo said that both countries must strengthen cooperation by focusing on boosting dynamism in trade, investment, production, industrialization, and job creation.

He highlighted logistics, transport, agriculture, livestock, agro-processing and tourism as crucial sectors.

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"In the agricultural sector, we have the potential to combine Mozambique's land and water resources with Botswana's expertise in the livestock sector through joint investments. Our political-diplomatic relations are excellent. Now we need to strengthen economic and trade relations", he said.

According to Chapo, the level of trade between the two countries remains limited as between 2021 and 2025, Mozambique exported goods valued at approximately 79 million US dollars to Botswana and imported goods worth around 13 million dollars.

"Botswanan market accounted for only 0.1 percent of Mozambican exports, a situation far below the economic potential of both nations. These figures fall far short of the potential of our economies", he said.

"We want to produce, process, transport, and market together within SADC and globally, adding value in our countries and building agro-industrial chains capable of ensuring food security for our people, as well as generating exports and jobs, especially for our youth and women", he added.

The President also said that his government is working to reform the legal framework, including regulations on local content, mining, and oil in order to create a more favorable environment for investment.

"Do not wait for the future. Build it with us. Let us transform our geography into an economy, our friendship into business, and our business into shared prosperity", he said.