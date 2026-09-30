Kenya: KAA Upgrades Manda Airstrip Ahead of Lamu Oil Refinery Groundbreaking

Nairobi — The Kenya Airports Authority (KAA) is upgrading Manda Airstrip in Lamu ahead of the groundbreaking of the East African Oil Refinery on Wednesday.

The rehabilitation works include runway improvements, construction of a passenger walkway and expansion of the aircraft parking apron, measures expected to increase the airstrip's capacity to handle additional aircraft and passenger movements.

KAA Managing Director and CEO Moses Wekesa said the works are intended to ensure the facility can accommodate increased traffic while maintaining safety and operational efficiency during the event scheduled for Wednesday.

"We are pleased by the progress of the rehabilitation works at Manda Airstrip. Our focus is to ensure that the facility is fully ready to safely and efficiently handle the anticipated increase in aircraft and passenger movements during this important event," said Wekesa.

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KAA says Lamu is expected to receive Heads of State and Government, more than 400 VIPs, senior government officials and investors for the ceremony, potentially increasing demand on local transport and aviation infrastructure.

The upgrades come as Lamu positions itself to attract additional economic activity and investment linked to the planned refinery and other developments in the coastal region.

KAA said its technical and operational teams have been deployed to Manda to support preparations and maintain continuity of airport services throughout the event period.

The authority said the improvements are also intended to deliver longer-term benefits beyond the refinery ceremony by strengthening aviation infrastructure and connectivity to Lamu.

"Airports play an important role in connecting people, businesses and opportunities. As Lamu continues to attract increased economic activity and investment, strengthening its aviation infrastructure is an important part of supporting that growth."

The rehabilitation is part of KAA's wider programme to improve airport infrastructure and operational capacity across the country.

The East African Oil Refinery project is expected to place Lamu at the centre of renewed investment activity, with the refinery groundbreaking providing a key milestone for the development.