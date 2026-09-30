Somalia: Somaliland Rejects Bread Price Rise, Questions Bakers' Group's Legal Status

Hargeisa — Somaliland's Ministry of Trade and Tourism has rejected a 20% rise in the retail price of bread announced by a bakers' association, saying the group is not registered with the ministry and lacks legal authority to represent bread producers.

In a statement dated Sept. 26, the Somaliland Bakery Association, or SBA, said bakeries would sell bread to shops for 2,500 Somaliland shillings and shops would sell it to customers for 3,000 shillings. The previous retail price was 2,500 shillings.

The association said producers had agreed to raise prices because of difficult circumstances, but did not provide further details in the statement.

The ministry said on Sept. 28 that it would not accept the increase. It called on those claiming to represent the association to establish its legal status and comply with ministry regulations.

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"Despite changes in the global economy, there is currently no concrete reason to justify an increase in the price of bread," the ministry said, in a translation of its Somali statement.

Bread is a staple food in Somaliland, and the ministry said higher prices would add to the financial pressure on households, particularly those with low incomes.

"The ministry does not accept the bread price increase announced on September 26, 2026," it said.

The ministry said an association that was not legally registered could not claim to represent businesses and warned that anyone acting outside the law could face legal action.

(Reporting by HornDiplomat News Desk)