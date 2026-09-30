Ethiopia Urges Stronger Development Partnerships At UN Dialogue

29 September 2026
Horn Diplomat (Hargeisa)
By Kadir Moustapha

New York — Ethiopia has called for stronger international partnerships to speed progress towards the United Nations' 2030 development goals, its foreign ministry said.

Getachew Reda, Ethiopia's minister adviser for East African affairs, made the appeal at a high-level dialogue on the Global Development Initiative on the sidelines of the U.N. General Assembly.

Getachew underscored the "critical importance of revitalizing global partnerships for sustainable development" as the 2030 deadline approaches, the ministry said in a Sept. 26 post.

He described the initiative as a "practical, results-oriented partnership" that could help countries turn shared commitments into development results, according to the post.

Getachew also urged greater attention to poverty reduction, energy, food systems, finance, digital transformation, education and climate action. Countries should learn from initiatives "delivering results on the ground," the ministry said.

The ministry's post did not announce a new agreement, funding pledge or project from the dialogue.

(Reporting by Horn Diplomat; Editing by Desk)

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