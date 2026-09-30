Somalia: Somaliland Opposition Parties Reject Somalia PM's Remarks On Israel Recognition

Hargeisa — Somaliland's opposition parties Kaah and KULMIYE have rejected remarks by Somalia's Prime Minister Hamza Abdi Barre suggesting that Somaliland's religious leaders, traditional elders and political parties oppose Israel's recognition of Somaliland.

Barre made the remarks in an interview with Dawan TV, saying those groups did not approve of the recognition.

Kaah leader Abdikarim Mohamed said Barre had mistaken political debate within Somaliland for disagreement over its statehood.

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"Somaliland's people, religious scholars, traditional elders and political parties share one fundamental position based on Somaliland's statehood and their right to self-determination," Mohamed said in a statement.

He said that position was a decisive matter on which they would not diverge, adding that Barre had misunderstood discussions among Somaliland's parties and wider society.

KULMIYE Secretary-General Faisal Abdirahman Madar, speaking at a news conference in Hargeisa, said his party supported Israel's recognition and would welcome recognition from other countries.

"KULMIYE once again makes clear that the recognition Somaliland received from Israel is not subject to negotiation, and we support it," Madar said.

He called Somaliland's statehood a decision made by its people that could not be reversed. "We call on the Government of Somalia to recognise the Republic of Somaliland while it still has the opportunity," he said, also urging neighbouring countries to recognise it.

Israel formally recognised Somaliland on December 26, 2025, becoming the first United Nations member state to do so. Somaliland has governed itself since restoring its Sovereignty in 1991.

(Reporting by HornDiplomat News Desk)