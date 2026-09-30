Tanzania, Burundi Begin Their Joint UPC to Review and Bolster Their Socio-Economic Ties

29 September 2026
Tanzania Daily News (Dar es Salaam)
By Dotto Lameck

Bujumbura — TANZANIA and Burundi have begun the Seventh Meeting of the Joint Permanent Commission for Cooperation (JPC), aimed at reviewing the implementation of bilateral cooperation agreements and developing strategies to strengthen economic and social ties between the two countries.

The two-day meeting, taking place in Bujumbura, Burundi, from September 29-30, 2026, is discussing strategic issues of mutual interest, including trade and investment, transport and infrastructure, agriculture, energy and electricity, minerals, defence and security, health, education, science and technology.

The meeting also seeks to identify new areas of cooperation and establish specific implementation measures to expand trade and investment opportunities, strengthen people-to-people relations and promote economic and social development in both countries.

Speaking at the opening of the meeting, Charles Ngeleja Kadonya, Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and East African Cooperation responsible for East African Affairs, thanked the governments of Tanzania and Burundi for continuing to recognise the importance of the Commission's meetings.

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He said the JPC is one of the key government mechanisms that enables the two countries to monitor the implementation of bilateral agreements and address challenges arising from their cooperation.

The Tanzanian delegation includes Deputy Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Home Affairs, Dr Franklin Jasson Rwezimula; Tanzania's Ambassador to Burundi, Ambassador Gelasius Gaspar Byakanwa; and Director of the Africa Department in the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and East African Cooperation, Ambassador Ali Bujiku.

The delegation also comprises senior officials from various government ministries and institutions and is led by Charles Ngeleja Kadonya, Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and East African Cooperation responsible for East African Affairs.

Read the original article on Daily News.

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