Angola Reaffirms Commitment to Combating Racism and Restorative Justice

Luanda — Angola reaffirmed its commitment on Monday to the full, effective, and non-selective implementation of the Durban Declaration and Program of Action during a High-Level Meeting at the 81st Session of the United Nations General Assembly in New York, marking the 25th anniversary of the framework's adoption.

Ambassador Ana Maria de Oliveira, Angola's Permanent Representative to the UN Office and other International Organizations in Geneva, stated that the anniversary offers an opportunity to recognize progress while renewing global pledges to eradicate racism, racial discrimination, xenophobia, and related forms of intolerance, according to a diplomatic note sent to ANGOP.

The diplomat emphasized that the landmark Durban Declaration, adopted in South Africa in 2001, remains a critical international reference point for addressing the enduring legacy of slavery, the transatlantic trade in enslaved Africans, and colonialism across Africa and the global African diaspora.

However, she warned that a recent resurgence in racial intolerance and discrimination poses a direct threat to hard-won global progress.

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The ambassador highlighted the General Assembly's adoption on March 25, 2026, of Resolution A/RES/80/250, which officially recognizes the transatlantic slave trade and enslavement of Africans as the most serious crimes against humanity. In light of the resolution, she called for greater institutional accountability and concrete measures toward reparative justice.

Connecting the global mandate to national history, Oliveira noted that Angola's historical struggle against colonial rule was intrinsically tied to broader human rights ideals--namely freedom, self-determination, human dignity, and equality. She advocated for continued global dialogue on practical steps to redress historical grievances, foster international reconciliation, and secure structural equality.

Addressing global governance, the diplomat pointed to longstanding imbalances in international economic relations, arguing that contemporary financial, commercial, and trade structures continue to reflect systemic historical inequities.

The diplomat expressed support for existing United Nations mechanisms designed to combat racial discrimination, as well as the ongoing rollout of the Second International Decade for People of African Descent, calling on member states to ensure these programs receive adequate funding and resources.

She also announced that Angola is currently drafting its Initial Report under the International Convention on the Elimination of All Forms of Racial Discrimination (ICERD).

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Concluding her address, Oliveira emphasized that overcoming systemic racism demands strong leadership, civic participation, equal access to justice, and robust accountability systems. She urged international investment in public education, the preservation of historical memory, and proactive measures to combat stereotypes, hate speech, and emerging forms of digital intolerance.SC/AMP