Gambia: Rongo Raises Concern Over Lamen CDC Sign On Disputed Banjulunding Land in Letter to President Barrow

Gambian artist, farmer and historian Rongo has written to President Adama Barrow, raising concerns over a sign bearing the name of the Lamen CDC, which he said was recently placed on land within the jurisdiction of Banjulunding that is the subject of ongoing litigation at the High Court.

In a letter dated 18 September 2026, Rongo asked the president to intervene over what he described as an erroneous indication of Lamen CDC on government-related materials placed near the junction beside the airport gate and the Banjulunding Horticultural Garden.

Rongo said the land in question forms part of what he describes as his ancestral family's traditional customary lands in Jola Kunda Misranding, which he said falls within the jurisdiction of Banjulunding and not Lamen.

He also pointed out that part of the land is currently before the High Court in a case involving himself, Bakary Bojang, also known as Babai, and others, including the Alkalos of Lamen, Makumbaya and Kubariko.

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"I have the most due respect in writing to know about the concerned circumstances of Lamen CDC indicated as reference in the herein attached materials bearing the name of the Republic of The Gambia," Rongo wrote.

He said the materials were recently placed at a location he maintains falls within Banjulunding.

Rongo also referred to the foundation stone ceremony held by President Barrow on 19 August 2026 for a proposed road project in the area.

He said he welcomed the road construction project and praised the government for developing roads in communities across the area.

"I was aware of the fact that you on Wednesday the 19th day of August 2026 laid foundation stone for the proposed road construction project on that particular area and I am sincerely happy and grateful of the gesture and effort you the president with Government are doing to construct roads within various parts of local communities," he wrote.

He said the road would serve communities including Banjulunding, Kubariko, Makumbaya, Galoya and Kubuneh.

However, Rongo said his concern was the reference to Lamen CDC on materials placed in an area he claims falls within Banjulunding.

"The only disturbing problem is this development is a portion of the Lamen VDC mistakenly indicated within the materials bearing the Republic of the Gambia and misleadingly placed at a position in the jurisdictions of Banjulunding which is at all not Lamen," he said.

Rongo alleged that the situation could create further disputes over the ownership and jurisdiction of the land. He urged whoever created and placed the sign or reference to correct what he described as an error.

He said this would help prevent further conflict and avoid the disputed land being used in a manner that could interfere with the ongoing court proceedings.

Rongo further said he did not believe President Barrow personally intended to interfere in the matter.

He alleged, however, that some people could have used government or party political influence to interfere with the land dispute.

"This unfortunate act, in his consciously considered view, seems not to have been the president's personally intended desire of making this conflicting problem," Rongo said in the letter.

He said he believed President Barrow respected the independence of the judiciary and would not interfere in matters before the courts.

"I have respectfully noticed that the present president is a very peaceful person who respects the independence of justice and you also avoid interfering into the legal matters under the litigation process," he wrote.

Rongo therefore urged the president to ensure that the reference to Lamen CDC was corrected. Rongo explained that CDC means Colonial Development Corporation (CDC) and has nothing to do with land ownership.

He said the dispute involved his ancestral family's traditional customary lands and was already before the High Court.

He identified the parties in the case as including Bakary Bojang, also known as Babai, and other individuals, as well as the Alkalos of Lamen, Makumbaya and Kubariko.

Rongo said he had evidence, including sketches and colonial maps, which he said showed the historical boundary between Banjulunding and Lamen.

He said a village known as Fullah Kunda had historically been situated between the two communities.

"I have several pieces of evidence including sketched plans and colonial maps depicting the position between Banjulunding and Lamen which was then separated by a village called Fullah Kunda," he said.

Rongo said he had attached a copy of a colonial map to his letter.

He also referred to warning letters issued in October 2006 by the former Alkalo of Banjulunding, the late Sheriff Colley, and former District Chief Demba Sanyang.

According to Rongo, the letters warned several surrounding Alkalos against trespassing on what he described as his family's traditional customary lands.

He named the late Mbemba Bojang of Lamen, the late Omar Kujabie, also known as Sagarr, of Makumbaya, the late Kebba Sisay of Kubariko, the late Pa Ebrima Faye of Old Yundum, Salifu Sisay of Sinchu Alhagie and Saikou Conteh of Kunkujang.

Rongo said the warnings resulted in the Alkalos stopping the alleged trespassing at the time.

He said he had attached copies of the two letters as evidence.

Rongo further alleged that the current Alkalo of Lamen, Ebrima Bojang, Bakary Bojang and members of the Lamen VDC had, over the years, been involved in what he described as continuous attempts to trespass in parts of his family's customary lands.

He alleged that the name Lamen CDC had been used in connection with some of these activities.

Rongo said he had previously issued warning letters through his lawyers before filing a case at the High Court against Bakary Bojang and 16 others.

He said the defendants included the Alkalos of Lamen, Makumbaya and Kubariko, both in their individual capacities and as representatives of their respective communities.

Rongo said the case was filed on 28 July 2022.

He claimed that the defendants had been served with documents relating to the case but had not filed documents that, in his view, effectively challenged the evidence he had presented.

He said he had attached the writ of summons and witness statements from people in Banjulunding, Lamen and Makumbaya.

According to Rongo, the witness statements included evidence from former government officials and community elders from Banjulunding, Lamen and others who he said supported his claims concerning the land.

Rongo also based his claim on what he described as the traditional customary land tenure system that existed before and during the colonial period.He said customary lands had historically been controlled by indigenous traditional farmers rather than political governments.

Rongo linked his family's history to what he described as the Soninke-Marabou War in the mid-19th century, saying his ancestors fought to protect their property during the colonial period.

He said he intended to continue defending what he regarded as his family's property. Rongo also discussed the former use of land by the Colonial Development Corporation (CDC), saying members of his family had allowed parts of their land to be used temporarily for development projects.

He said the land was later returned to the families and traditional landowners after the projects ended.

Rongo said he had copies of expired lease documents relating to CDC projects in various parts of Kombo, which he said ended in 1952.

He also referred to a pre-colonial map showing the position of Babbillon and what he described as its surrounding security protection zones.

According to Rongo, parts of the land used by the CDC were linked to the Labourer Camp and Jola Kunda Misranding, which he said were within the present jurisdiction of Banjulunding.

He said historical plans relating to the expired CDC leases showed the position of Lamen near areas now known as Sateba and did not extend to what is now the NTC area.

Rongo also provided historical accounts concerning Fullah Kunda, Old Yundum and Busumbala. He said New Yundum was established later, following heavy rainfall in 1947 and 1948 that damaged many houses in Old Yundum. He added that people from Old Yundum and Busumbala later relocated to areas around the Brikama-Banjul highway in 1959. He said Busumbala is from an area called Tumbunto beside Jambur.

"I know the history and I have evidence including colonial Government gazettes, Maps, sketched plans and historical documents," he said.

Rongo also referred to his late father, Lamin Jarju, whom he said continued a cooperative society farming project that had been organised by his family and members of the local community.

He said portions of the family's land were subsequently transferred to him through the former Alkalo of Banjulunding, with former chiefs, Alkalos and government officials witnessing or attesting to the arrangement.

Rongo said he had documents including cooperative society loan bond receipts belonging to his late father dated 26 November 1959, 27 July 1966, 2 August 1967 and 19 August 1978.

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He also referred to attestations dated 20 December 2005 and 14 November 2006 from the late Sheriff Colley, former Alkalo of Banjulunding.

He said an affidavit sworn on 24 January 2023 by Momodou FK Kolley, a former Director of Physical Planning and former Minister of Local Government and Lands, was also among the documents attached.

Rongo further disputed what he described as the current description of a market as the Lamen market.

He said his late father had allowed his family's land to be used for development of the market after people from Lamen approached the government during former president Yahya Jammeh's 2001 campaign for assistance in establishing a market.

Rongo said authorities subsequently asked his family to allow the land to be used for the purpose.

He said he had raised the issue at various forums and had documents to support his account.

In his letter, Rongo said he was representing himself, his family and other indigenous members of the community.

He said they were closely monitoring developments surrounding the land.

"We will never allow any wrongdoing to be committed against them no matter how much one tried to do," he said.

Rongo said he remained committed to the rule of law and the court process.

"I am a man of peace who respects the sanctified rule of law to our sacred courts with all authorities concerned, and I will consciously defend myself against any advantageous manipulation," he said.

He added that he was not affiliated with any political party and did not expect anything from the government or politicians.

"I am a patriotic citizen who does not belong to any political party and expects nothing from either Government or politicians apart from always trying to see how much I can contribute to National development with issues relating to human rights and equal justice for all," he wrote.

Rongo ended his letter by calling for peace, cooperation and unity in The Gambia.

"I pray for continuing peace, cooperation and unity in our lovely Gambia. Amen," he said.

The letter was copied to the Minister and the Ministry of Works and members of Rongo's legal team.