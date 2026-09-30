Zimbabwe: Mnangagwa Highlights Economic Gains As Zim Targets 2030

President Emmerson Mnangagwa has outlined a wide-ranging programme covering economic growth, agriculture, infrastructure, healthcare and legislative reform as Zimbabwe begins the Fourth Session of the 10th Parliament.

Speaking during a State of the Nation Address at Parliament Building in Harare, President Mnangagwa said his government had made progress in stabilising the economy with inflation falling to single-digit levels since January 2026.

"Zimbabwe is open for business. The country has achieved sustained macro-economic stability over a considerable period of time," he said.

The President said foreign currency inflows had reached US$10.7bn in the first half of 2026 and were expected to reach about US$20bn by the end of the year.

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He also highlighted growth in agriculture which he said expanded by 27.9% and contributed 2.2 percentage points to Zimbabwe's 8.3% GDP growth.

However, he warned that the 2026/27 agricultural season could face unfavourable weather conditions and below-normal rainfall.

"My government has put in place a Six Pillar Plan for resilience," Mnangagwa said listing measures including an enhanced strategic grain reserve, climate-smart production, livestock drought mitigation, financing and early-warning mechanisms.

Mining remains a major pillar of the economy with the President saying the government was strengthening exploration and developing projects capable of attracting investment.

He said Zimbabwe had recorded its first locally produced lithium sulphate and that additional plants were being established.

Investments in iron and steel he added, were also reshaping the country's industrial base and creating opportunities for downstream industries.

The government was also formalising and supporting small-scale gold mining and other mineral producers through financing and equipment.

In manufacturing, Mnangagwa said growth was being driven by value-chain development, increased capacity utilisation and productivity in sectors including iron and steel, cement, clinker and pharmaceuticals.

He said government had reviewed licences, permits, levies and fees across 13 sectors to improve the business environment.

The President said the country had made progress in the energy sector claiming that frequent power cuts were now a thing of the past.

"Supplies from Kariba Hydro and Hwange Thermal power stations are being augmented through Independent Power Producers and Captive Power plants as well as net-metering and rooftop solar," he said.

He said rural electrification was also being accelerated through grid extensions and mini-grids.

On transport infrastructure, the government plans to continue work on major highways, including the Harare-Beitbridge Road, Harare-Kanyemba, Harare-Nyamapanda, Bulawayo-Victoria Falls, Harare-Chirundu and Kwekwe-Nkayi-Lupane roads.

The Mabvuku Interchange is also expected to be completed while upgrades to Kariba Airport are planned.

Two additional international airlines are expected to begin flying into Zimbabwe in 2027, according to the President.

Mnangagwa said access to healthcare had improved through investment in public health institutions, primary healthcare and the availability of essential medicines.

"Digital health is being strengthened through the rollout of ICT connectivity to health facilities across the country," he said.

The government is also preparing a National Healthcare Provision Bill which he said would strengthen healthcare delivery and promote equitable access.

Other proposed health-related legislation includes the Zimbabwe National Family Planning Council Bill, Medicines and Allied Substances Control Bill, Medical Research Bill, Food and Food Safety Bill and Mental Health Bill.

The government also plans to introduce a Small and Medium Enterprises Amendment Bill aimed at strengthening MSMEs, supporting formalisation and improving access to finance and markets.

A number of legislative changes are expected during the Fourth Session of Parliament.

These include amendments to the Electoral Act and Constitutional Court Act, as well as a new Delimitation Commission Act.

Other proposed legislation includes the Child Justice Bill, Whistle Blowers and Witness Protection Bill and Legal Aid Bill.

The government also plans to introduce legislation covering road safety, policing, drug and substance abuse, human trafficking and firearms.

Mnangagwa said the proposed Trafficking in Persons Bill would seek to protect Zimbabweans from criminal networks offering fraudulent employment opportunities abroad.

The President said Zimbabwe would assume a non-permanent seat on the United Nations Security Council for the 2027-28 term in January 2027.

"Our country's tenure will be guided by our philosophy that we are 'A Friend to All and an Enemy to None'," he said.

Zimbabwe is also due to host the 25th COMESA Heads of State and Government meeting on 21 October 2026, when it is expected to assume the organisation's chairmanship.

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President Mnangagwa said these developments demonstrated what he described as international confidence in Zimbabwe.

As Zimbabwe moves towards 2030, the President said his administration would continue pursuing policies aimed at economic growth, investment and job creation.

"With less than four years remaining, until 2030, we have achieved unprecedented milestones as the united, peace-loving and hardworking people," he said.

However, he acknowledged that challenges remained.

"However, the journey continues, much work lies ahead," President Mnangagwa said.

He called on Parliament, businesses, women, young people, traditional leaders and communities to work together towards the country's development goals.

"The bold decisions and disposition of my government to guarantee that our country's wealth delivers sustainable prosperity for all, and development that leaves no one and no place behind, are here to stay," he said.

He concluded by urging Zimbabweans to move forward together, saying: "Forward ever, backward never."