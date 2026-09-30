South Africa: Unlawful Anti-Immigrant Blockades Persist Outside Durban Clinics

XenoBarometer tracks the anti-immigrant movement and its impact. We aim to surface underreported stories, paying close attention to potential rights abuses, emerging patterns in anti-immigrant mobilisation and failures in the government's response.

More than a year after making headlines for blocking immigrants from entering Addington Hospital in Durban, March and March supporters are still staking out clinics in the city. They demand identity documents from patients at the gate. They deny entry to those who do not comply. A video, recorded surreptitiously by Viewfinder, has captured one such interaction.

The video was filmed inside the gate of Lancers Road Clinic in Durban on Tuesday morning last week. It shows a March and March supporter demanding an identity document from this journalist.

"No, it's from March and March," the woman says, when asked if she was acting on authority from the clinic. "We want to see if it's your country or not. Show me what I need."

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She appeared to call for back-up soon afterwards. She then led this journalist to the security guard manning the gate. The security guard also demanded ID, saying that he was acting on "instruction". He did not answer when asked who issued this instruction.

A video, recorded surreptitiously, shows a March and March supporter demanding an identity document from this journalist on Tuesday last week. (Video: Viewfinder)

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