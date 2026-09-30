Nigeria: Dangote Launches U.S.$1.6bn Refinery IPO for Zimbabwean Investors

Zimbabwean investors have been given an opportunity to participate in the US$1.6 billion initial public offering (IPO) of Dangote Petroleum Refinery and Petrochemicals FZE, one of Africa's largest-ever public share sales.

Bard Santner Investors, a subsidiary of Harare-based financial advisory firm Bard Santner Inc, is facilitating local participation in the offering. The firm will assist investors with applications, compliance requirements, exchange-control processes and capital-importation documentation needed to preserve repatriation rights.

Zimbabwean investors can participate with a minimum investment of US$20,000 for 50,000 shares. Applications must be submitted to Bard Santner Investors by October 2, ahead of the IPO's official closing date of October 13.

The refinery is offering 4.1 billion ordinary shares at ₦525, approximately US$0.40, per share. The offer seeks to raise about ₦2.15 trillion, equivalent to US$1.6 billion, and values the business at between US$47 billion and US$49 billion.

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Proceeds from the IPO will support the expansion of the Dangote refinery in Lekki, Lagos. The US$19 billion facility currently has a nameplate capacity of 700,000 barrels per day, which the company plans to double to 1.4 million barrels per day by 2029.

The listing also presents Zimbabwean investors with access to one of Africa's most significant industrial assets and a business whose revenues are largely linked to international petroleum markets.

The IPO comes as Dangote deepens its investment interest in Zimbabwe and the wider region. The group is exploring investments in cement manufacturing, mining, fertiliser production, power generation and fuel-transport infrastructure.

Among the proposed projects is a petroleum pipeline connecting Namibia's Walvis Bay to Bulawayo through Botswana. The infrastructure would complement the existing Beira pipeline and contribute to regional energy security.

Shares in Dangote Petroleum Refinery are expected to begin trading on the Nigerian Exchange's main board in November.

According to observers, Bard Santner's capacity to navigate complex policy environments and present structural guarantees directly to local investors and global giants highlights a maturing domestic financial services sector of the southern African country.

For a long time, Zimbabwe has battled negative international capital perceptions. Attracting Africa's wealthiest individual acts as a seal of approval.

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It triggers a positive contagion effect, demonstrating to global asset managers that Zimbabwe's investment climate and regulatory terrain is becoming predictable and secure enough for large-scale capital deployments.