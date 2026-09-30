Nigeria: CSOs Demand Evidence Over Allegations Against Adeola, Say Projects Must Be Independently Verified

The groups said their position was based on monitoring activities conducted by their organisations and partners in Ogun West and other parts of the country, including visits to project sites,

Civil society organisations have demanded evidence to substantiate allegations concerning federal projects and empowerment programmes facilitated by Senator Solomon Olamilekan Adeola, urging Nigerians to distinguish between allegations, findings and established facts.

The Civil Society Groups for Good Governance (CSGGG) and Integrity Advocacy for Development Initiative (IADI) made the call on Tuesday at a press briefing in Abuja.

Adeola, who represents Ogun West Senatorial District, is also Chairman of the Senate Committee on Appropriations.

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The groups said their position was based on monitoring activities conducted by their organisations and partners in Ogun West and other parts of the country, including visits to project sites, interactions with residents and beneficiaries, and documentation through reports, photographs and field observations.

They said the monitoring covered roads, schools, electricity and healthcare projects, as well as empowerment programmes involving traders, artisans, farmers, youths, students and other beneficiaries.

According to the groups, their teams observed physical and identifiable interventions in several communities and, in some instances, projects they said were delivered to a commendable standard.

They, however, stressed that the existence of a physical project did not, on its own, settle questions relating to procurement, contract values, quality, value for money or financial transactions.

"Procurement processes, contract values, quality, value for money and financial transactions remain legitimate areas for scrutiny," the groups said.

"But such questions must be examined through records and verifiable evidence rather than assumption or inference."

The organisations also said their monitors had, during some field activities, observed officials of the Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC) monitoring some programmes.

They clarified, however, that they were not speaking for the commission and did not claim knowledge of its findings.

The groups said allegations that a project was not executed should be tested through physical inspection, while claims of diversion of public funds should be established through financial records.

They also called for documentary evidence to support allegations of procurement violations, inflated contracts or undisclosed ownership of companies allegedly linked to the senator.

According to the organisations, Adeola, as a public official, remains subject to legitimate scrutiny, but allegations should not be treated as established facts merely because they have been repeatedly circulated or published.

"Repetition does not turn an allegation into evidence, and publication does not make an allegation a verdict," they said.

The groups also raised concerns about the independence of civil society organisations in the ongoing controversy.

They said CSOs had a responsibility to question public officials, expose wrongdoing and demand transparency and accountability, but should not knowingly or unknowingly become instruments in political disputes.

The organisations said they had received information suggesting that political interests could be connected to aspects of the controversy.

They, however, stressed that they had not independently verified the information and would therefore not present it as an established fact.

"Our responsibility is neither to shield Senator Adeola from legitimate scrutiny nor to assist anyone in damaging him politically. Our responsibility is to the truth and the public interest," they said.

The groups also said the timing and context of the allegations warranted scrutiny, noting that several of the projects monitored by their teams existed before the current political contest intensified.

They cautioned, however, against treating the timing of the allegations as proof of political motive.

"The proper response is not to dismiss allegations because of their timing, nor to accept them because they are politically convenient. The proper response is to test every claim against verifiable facts," they said.

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The organisations urged Nigerians, particularly residents of Ogun State, to examine available records, visit project locations, speak with beneficiaries and assess the allegations based on evidence.

They also called on fellow civil society organisations to verify claims before amplifying them and to apply the same standard of scrutiny regardless of who is involved.

The groups said their monitoring reports, photographs and field observations were available for examination.

They maintained that where wrongdoing is established, the appropriate authorities should act, while projects that were executed and beneficiaries who received interventions should also be acknowledged.

"Let no allegation substitute for evidence. Let no political narrative erase projects that people can physically see and verify," the groups said.

SCORECARD OF SENATOR SOLOMON