South Africa: Violence Against Women 'Inhuman', Says President Ramaphosa

President Cyril Ramaphosa has described the violence meted out against the country's women as inhuman while adding that a specialised multidisciplinary investigation into the killing of women has been elevated to the national level.

"The violence being perpetrated against women in this country is inhuman. Behind each of these terrible deaths was a human being, a daughter, a mother, a sister, a friend whose life had value, whose future mattered and whose absence has left a family and a community grieving," President Ramaphosa said.

The President's address came as the body of another woman was found in Springs, Gauteng on Sunday.

The discovery brought to 11 the number of women's bodies found in Ekurhuleni since July.

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"Across our country, women are living with the terrible fear that they may be next. Yet here we are, once more having to confront the terrible reality of violence against women in our country.

"We must confront an uncomfortable truth. What we have done has not been enough. We need to do much more. It has not been enough to prevent women from being killed."

It has not been enough to change the attitudes and behaviour that enable violence against women. As government, we must do better. As a society, we must do better," the President said.

President Ramaphosa said the killings of women are receiving attention at the highest level of government and law enforcement.

"A specialised multidisciplinary investigation has been elevated to the national level under the coordination of the Deputy National Commissioner for Detective Services [of the South African Police Service].

"The investigation brings together detectives, crime intelligence, forensic specialists, investigative psychologists, digital investigators and other specialised capabilities," the President said.

Arrests have already been made in connection with some of the murders, as police arrested a suspect in connection with the killing of Ntombifuthi Nxumalo, whose body was found on Saturday. The arrest was made on Sunday.

"Two suspects have been arrested and have appeared in court in connection with the killing of Jabulile Ntimba. A suspect is in custody in connection with the murder of Busisiwe Mahlangu.

"In the other cases, police have identified persons of interest and collected forensic material, including DNA, blood samples, clothing, cellphones and cellphone records," the President said.

As part of the investigations, President Ramaphosa said the Council for Scientific and Industrial Research, the CSIR, is assisting with the digital forensic investigation.

"There has understandably been widespread fear that the discovery of these women in close proximity could indicate the work of a single perpetrator. At present, the police have not found evidence establishing that these killings were committed by a single perpetrator. All possibilities remain under investigation," the President said.

Tribute to women

President Ramaphosa said the violence inflicted upon the women of South Africa is a source of profound pain and national shame.

"I also speak as a man, as a husband and as a father to daughters. But no man should look away from the violence to which women in our country are subjected.

"The nation is angry. The women of South Africa are angry. Their anger is justified. I share that anger," the President said in his address to the nation on Tuesday night.

The President paid tribute to:

Busisiwe Mahlangu

Itumeleng Kekana

Nomfesane Mjobo

Gracious Nkomo

Elizabeth Moselakgomo

Dineo Motapane

Jabulile Ntimba and

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Ntombifuthi Nxumalo

Beyond Ekurhuleni, the President said the nation mourns 10-year-old Octavia Swarts from Kraaifontein.

The President also paid tribute to Nomakhwezi Zitha from Delft, Taymin Platt from Eersterust, Josephine Tshabalala from Orlando East and Siyavuya Mlunguza from Komani.

The President also paid tribute to Mariette Mouton, a 73-year-old Bredasdorp grandmother, security officer at the University of Limpopo, Christina Nyalungu, and Sibongile Mdali from Richmond.

The President also mentioned 15-year-old Amogelang Motshwaedi from Dinokana village, Pinky Shelembe and Ntombizana Mbanjwa from Richmond and Amanda Kosani from Port Alfred, who was killed on Women's Day.

In his address from the Union Buildings, the President said these are only some of the women and girls whose lives have been taken in recent weeks.

'Theirs are the names we know. There are others whose names we do not yet know," he said.