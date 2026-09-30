Nigeria: Makinde Receives Probe Panel's Report On Oyo School Abduction, Vows Implementation

The panel heard 72 witnesses including the victims, traditional leaders and security experts during its inquiry.

Oyo State Governor, Seyi Makinde, has received the report of the Judicial Commission of Inquiry into the May abduction of pupils and teachers in Oriire Local Government Area of thes state, promising to act on its recommendations and outline measures to prevent a recurrence.

In a statement on X, Mr Makinde said he received the report on Tuesday from the commission's chairman, Majeed Owoade, a retired judge, at the Executive Council Chamber of the Governor's Office, Secretariat, Ibadan.

The governor said his administration would carefully examine the commission's recommendations before making its position public and setting out the actions it would take.

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"Earlier today, we received the report of the Judicial Commission of Inquiry into the Oriire Abduction," Mr Makinde said in a post on X. "Let me once again, thank the Chairman, Hon Justice M. A. O. Owoade, JCA (Retd) and all members of the committee for their service."

"As I said in my remarks, our administration will examine the recommendations of the commission carefully, respond to them publicly and set out the actions we will take to prevent a recurrence."

Commission documents 72 witnesses

PREMIUM TIMES reported in July that Mr Makinde inaugurated an eight-member commission to launch an inquiry into the abduction of the school pupils and teachers. The inauguration came three weeks after the victims were rescued following 56 days in captivity.

The commission was mandated to investigate the circumstances surrounding the 15 May abduction of 46 pupils and teachers from schools in Ahoro-Esinele and Yawota communities, identify institutional or operational failures and recommend measures to prevent a recurrence.

According to a report by Vanguard, at the presentation of its report on Tuesday, Mr Owoade disclosed that the commission listened to 72 witnesses, including victims, traditional rulers, civil society organisations, experts and other stakeholders.

He said the testimonies provided information relevant to the circumstances surrounding the abduction and the security challenges in the affected communities.

"We were able eventually to produce a report which is actually to be able to strengthen preventive security measures for the future, the ways of intelligence gathering, and of course the need for necessary cooperation, not only between governments, but also between security agencies and inter-agencies of governments," Mr Owoade said.

Among the commission's recommendations was a review of relevant laws and improved management of forest reserves, particularly in relation to security.

Mr Owoade specifically mentioned the need to review the management of forest reserves, including the Old Oyo National Park, which is under federal government control, while ensuring the protection of its flora and fauna.

"Of particular significance is our opinion that there is a need to review the laws and management of our forest reserves, especially the Old Oyo National Park, which belongs to the federal government, with the hope that security will be maintained while maintaining fauna and flora," he said.

Rescue not enough - Makinde

Receiving the report, Mr Makinde, a presidential candidate running against President Bola Tinubu in the upcoming 2027 election, said the rescue of the victims could not erase the deaths, trauma and fear caused by the attack.

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Forty-six people, comprising 39 pupils and seven teachers, were abducted from the affected schools on 15 May. The victims were eventually rescued after 56 days in captivity, while two teachers and an Okada rider died during the incident and rescue operation.

The governor said the commission was constituted because the government owed the victims and residents more than sympathy.

At the commission's presentation of the inquiry report, the governor also used the occasion to appeal to the federal government to intensify efforts to rescue more than 40 children reportedly abducted in Borno State on the same day as the Oriire LGA attack.

While the Oriire victims have returned home, the Borno children remain in captivity, 137 days after they were abducted from Mussa community in Askira-Uba Local Government Area.