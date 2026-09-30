Nigeria: I'm Healthy, Ready to Work, Tinubu Says On Return From Four-Week Vacation

PREMIUM TIMES reports that the Nigerian leader left the country on 30 August, intially for a three weeks vacation, which was later extended.

President Bola Tinubu tried to assuage concerns about his health on Tuesday, saying he was healthy and "ready to work."

Mr Tinubu, while responding to a journalist's question, described the concerns about his health as a rumour, saying "rumour will always be emanating from politics."

PREMIUM TIMES reports that the Nigerian leader left the country on 30 August, intially for a three-week vacation, which was later extended.

He travelled first to the UK and later to France, from where he returned on Tuesday, his office said.

His absence raised concerns among many Nigerians, especially after the vacation was extended, having been initially scheduled to last for three weeks. The president's inability to attend the United Nations General Assembly, for the third consecutive year, also worsened the concerns.

Details later...

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