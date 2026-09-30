Nigeria: Tinubu's 'Working Vacation' Sparks Section 145 Debate - Okonkwo

29 September 2026
Vanguard (Lagos)
By Juliet Umeh

...Asks Presidency to clarify whether letter was sent to National Assembly

Kenneth Okonkwo, spokesperson for former Vice President Atiku Abubakar, has asked the Presidency to clarify whether President Bola Tinubu transmitted a written declaration to the National Assembly before proceeding on his recent vacation abroad.

Speaking during a television interview, Okonkwo disputed the government's description of the trip as a "working vacation," arguing that Nigerians deserved a clear account of how presidential duties were handled during Tinubu's absence.

He said: "The Constitution is very clear. Section 145. Whenever the President is proceeding on vacation, or otherwise is unable to discharge the functions of his office, he transmits a written declaration to the National Assembly."

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Okonkwo asked: "Did you see any letter?"

Section 145 provides that the Vice President discharges the President's functions as Acting President after the President transmits such a declaration.

Okonkwo argued that the Presidency should state whether it took that step.

"You don't see 21 days; you don't see 30 days," he said, rejecting the suggestion that a particular length of absence had to pass before the provision became relevant.

He also questioned the use of "working vacation" to explain the President's trip. "Vacation is vacation," Okonkwo said. "That's not what the Constitution is talking about."

Asked about reports that Tinubu had returned, Okonkwo said: "What I saw was a convoy. I didn't say the convoy of the President should be back. What we want to see is our President," he said.

Okonkwo urged the government to provide "absolute information" about the President's status and arrangements for carrying out his duties.

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