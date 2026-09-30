Malawi: Miss Malawi Founder Carver Bhima Dies

The Malawi beauty pageant world has been plunged into mourning following the death of Carver Bhima, the founder of the Miss Malawi Organisation.

Bhima, a towering figure in Malawi's pageantry industry, died after years of helping shape and promote beauty contests in the country.

His death has sent shockwaves through the pageantry fraternity, with the Miss Malawi Organisation describing him as a pioneer who firmly believed in the potential of young women.

In a statement, the organisation said Bhima's death represented a huge loss to the pageantry family.

Beyond founding the Miss Malawi Organisation, Bhima served as a mentor and guide to successive Miss Malawi titleholders and was also involved in supporting other beauty pageants across the country.

His influence extended beyond the crown itself, as he helped nurture young women and provided guidance to contestants navigating the highly competitive world of beauty pageantry.

For years, Bhima remained closely associated with the Miss Malawi brand and played a role in shaping the country's pageant landscape.

His passing now leaves a major void in an industry he helped build.

Tributes are expected to pour in from former Miss Malawi queens, contestants, pageant organisers and others who worked with him during his years in the industry.

Details surrounding his death and burial arrangements had not been announced at the time of publication.