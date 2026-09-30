Zimbabwe: Chimurenga Music Legend Mapfumo Returns to Zimbabwe for Chivayo's U.S.$1m Shows

29 September 2026
New Zimbabwe (London)

CHIMURENGA music legend Thomas Mapfumo has returned to Zimbabwe after nearly a decade in the United States, ahead of two private performances bankrolled by controversial businessman Wicknell Chivayo.

Mapfumo is scheduled to perform at musician Jah Prayzah's wedding and Chivayo's housewarming party, which will also double as a birthday celebration later this year.

Jah Prayzah is reportedly expected to tie the knot this weekend, with Mapfumo set to perform at the wedding.

The veteran musician was promised a combined US$1 million by Chivayo for the two performances, with US$500,000 earmarked for each performance.

Mapfumo was welcomed by government officials, including Youth Minister Tinoda Machakaire at the Robert Mugabe International Airport.

Legendary musician Thomas "Mukanya" Mapfumo has landed at Robert Gabriel Mugabe International Airport, where he was welcomed by Minister Tinoda Machakaire and other government officials pic.twitter.com/jyCBkWHtfk-- NewZimbabwe.com (@NewZimbabweCom) September 29, 2026

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