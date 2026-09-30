Nigeria: Xenophobia - Nigerian Consulate Condemns Killing of Three Nigerians in South Africa

The Consulate General of the Federal Republic of Nigeria in Johannesburg has condemned the deaths of three Nigerian nationals killed in different parts of South Africa in less than one week, between September 18 and 21, 2026.

In a statement issued today, the Consulate said the killings raise fresh concerns over the safety of Nigerians and other foreigners in South Africa and point to what seems to be a pattern of targeting Nigerians.

According to the Consulate, on September 18, 2026, one Kenechukwu Christopher Igwemadu allegedly jumped to his death while trying to escape police harassment and brutality at Kenlin Court on Douglas Street, Central Business District (CBD), Bloemfontein.

On September 20, 2026, another Nigerian, Olaniyi Olaleye Olatunde, was shot dead at Spanata Bar and Grill Night Club in Mamelodi East, Pretoria, by an unidentified South African. The deceased, who worked as a security guard at the club located in Summer Event Centre, was said to have attempted to stop a customer from leaving the club with a cup belonging to the club.

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The encounter degenerated into an altercation, and the customer pulled out his firearm and shot Olatunde in the lower body, leading to serious injury and profuse loss of blood.

"The shooter immediately fled the scene. However, on realising that his identity was known by many at the Club, he later returned to the Club and threatened to also kill any witnesses who dare to report the case and identify him to the Police," the statement said.

Olatunde was rushed to Mamelodi Hospital, where he was confirmed dead on the morning of September 21, 2026.

The third incident occurred on September 21, 2026, in Primrose, Ekurhuleni, where South African politician-cum-investigative content creator, Xolani Khumalo, and his content creation team, Sizok'thola, allegedly tortured and killed Christian Hillary Nnaemeka.

The Consulate said that, despite not finding anything incriminating on the deceased, the crew beat and tortured him before he attempted to escape by jumping over a fence, after which he collapsed from injuries and exhaustion and was pronounced dead on arrival at the hospital.

The Consulate recalled that on February 9, 2026, another Nigerian, Emeka Clement Uzor, was also shot dead by the same Khumalo's reality TV crew in Windsor East, Randburg, yet no arrests have been made and Khumalo is currently running for election to become Mayor of Ekurhuleni.

"Reports of these continuous incidents are deeply troubling and continue to raise numerous questions over the safety of Nigerians and other foreigners in South Africa," the Consulate said, calling on relevant South African authorities to investigate the deaths thoroughly and bring perpetrators to justice.

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"Our position remains that Nigerian and all lives matter. In cases where allegations may exist, no matter what they are, there are processes and steps to justice. All should be presumed innocent," it added.