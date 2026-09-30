Nigeria: Troops Rescues 46 Kidnapped Victims, Neutralises Suspected Militia Member

Troops of the Nigerian Army have rescued 46 kidnapped victims and neutralised a suspected militia member in separate operations in the last 24 hours across the country.

An operational report made available to the News Agency of Nigeria on Tuesday said troops also recovered firearms, disrupted terrorist activities and rescued other victims during the period.

In Zamfara, the report said the troops of Combat Team 7 responded to terrorist activities around Fegen Baza and Setraco Company in Tsafe Local Government Area.

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It said the troops engaged the terrorists, forcing them to abandon 41 civilians and withdraw towards adjoining farmlands.

According to the report, preliminary investigation revealed that one of the vehicles assaulted was reportedly travelling from Senegal to Kano State.

"Also in Kebbi, troops of 223 Battalion operating from Forward Operating Base Bena responded to information on terrorists moving with suspected kidnapped victims around Sawade village, Danko-Wasagu Local Government Area.

"The troops engaged the terrorists, forcing them to flee towards Dan Lai Forest and abandon two kidnapped victims.

"The victims were rescued and handed over to the District Head of Bena for further action," it said.

The report revealed that troops of 45 Battalion and vigilantes, during a fighting patrol around Alabani village, Mariga Local Government Area of Niger, engaged terrorists and forced them to abandon kidnapped victims.

According to the report, one vigilante sustained a gunshot wound but was reported to be in stable condition.

In Anambra, it said the troops of 185 Battalion, in conjunction with the Department of State Services (DSS) and vigilantes, rescued three civilians kidnapped at Osaukwa Bridge, Ihiala Local Government Area.

"Troops of Operation UDO KA also conducted an offensive operation against an alleged Indigenous People of Biafra/Eastern Security Network (IPOB/ESN) camp at Ugbene, Awka North Local Government Area.

"The operation was supported by troops of the 197 Special Forces Battalion, the Nigerian Navy Special Boat Service and DSS, with close air support.

"The troops engaged the suspected terrorists after drone surveillance confirmed that improvised explosive devices had been laid along the route to the camp," it said.

The report said casualties among the terrorists could not be confirmed because of the thick vegetation.

It added that troops trailed the kidnappers and forced them to abandon their victims along the route before fleeing into surrounding bushes.

In Plateau, the army said that troops of Operation Enduring Peace (OPEP) engaged suspected militias at Rugan Jallo following an earlier attack on three women along Rakung road, Barkin Ladi Local Government Area.

It said the troops neutralised one suspected militia member and recovered two motorcycles.

"In Taraba, troops of 114 Battalion, in conjunction with a Defence Intelligence Agency composite team, raided an illegal arms store at Abbare, Lau Local Government Area.

"The operation yielded one K2 rifle, one K2 magazine, one submachine gun, one magazine, 10 rounds of 7.62mm NATO ammunition and six rounds of 9mm ammunition," the report said.

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In Delta, it said the troops of 63 Brigade Garrison arrested a suspected criminal carrying a firearm along the Issele-Asaba road in Aniocha North Local Government Area.

According to the report, the suspect was arrested while allegedly loitering around Cubana Estate with a group of persons.

It added that the suspect and the recovered firearm were handed over to 63 Provost Company for further investigation.

"Meanwhile, the army operationalised 12 and 28 Infantry Battalions at Bakura and Anka Local Government Areas of Zamfara on Sept. 28.

"The Acting Commander, 1 Brigade, who represented the General Officer Commanding 8 Division, charged the troops to remain steadfast in combating insecurity within their area of responsibility," the report added.