Tanzania Removes Special Visa Clearance for Nigerians

29 September 2026
Vanguard (Lagos)

Tanzania has removed Nigerian nationals from its referred visa category, ending the requirement for special clearance before they can obtain visas to enter the country.

The Tanzania Immigration Services Department announced the development in a notice dated September 25 and shared on its official X handle on Monday.

The notice, signed by Paul Mselle, chief spokesperson of the Tanzania Immigration Services Department, said the decision followed amendments published in Government Gazette No. 246 of 2026.

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"With immediate effect, Nigerian nationals travelling to the United Republic of Tanzania are no longer subject to referred visa restrictions and will follow standard visa application procedures through the official immigration online portal or designated entry points," the statement said.

A referred visa is required for nationals of certain countries who must obtain special clearance from Tanzania's Commissioner General of Immigration or the Commissioner of Immigration (Zanzibar) before a visa can be issued.

Applicants under the category are generally advised to wait for approval before making travel arrangements, including booking flights or accommodation.

Before the latest amendment, Nigeria was among the countries whose nationals were subject to the referred visa requirement.

Other countries currently listed under Tanzania's referred visa category include Afghanistan, Abkhazia, Azerbaijan, Bangladesh, Chad, Djibouti, Ethiopia, Eritrea, Equatorial Guinea, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Lebanon, Mali, Mauritania, Niger, Palestine, Senegal, Somalia, Sri Lanka, Somaliland, Sierra Leone, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan and Uzbekistan.

The category also covers stateless persons and individuals with refugee status.

The latest change means Nigerians travelling to Tanzania will now use the country's standard visa application process without the additional referral clearance.

Read the original article on Vanguard.

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