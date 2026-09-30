Benin: Journalist Ali Moumouni Remains Detained Over a Year Without Trial

More than a year after his arrest, Ali Moumouni, a former journalist with private broadcaster Canal 3, remains detained at Cotonou Civil Prison, with no judgment delivered in his case.

He was prosecuted over his alleged collaboration with the online media outlet Olofofo. The outlet was founded by journalist Hugues Comlan Sossoukpè, a political refugee in Togo who was forcibly returned to Benin after he was abducted in Abidjan.

Moumouni was arrested in Cotonou on July 16, 2025, while conducting a journalism training session at Sainte Rita College. He was subsequently taken to the National Centre for Digital Investigations before being transferred to and held at the Cotonou port police station. He was later remanded in custody at Cotonou Civil Prison on July 21, 2025, on the orders of the Court for the Repression of Economic Offenses and Terrorism (Cour de Répression des Infractions Économiques et du Terrorisme - CRIET).

The charges brought against him include "incitement to violence and rebellion," "harassment through electronic communications," and "glorification of terrorism."

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According to a source close to the case who spoke to the Media Foundation for West Africa (MFWA), Moumouni's arrest is linked to investigations into Sossoukpè. After examining Sossoukpè's phone, investigators reportedly identified Moumouni as one of his contacts and found that he regularly sent him information and images from the field. These exchanges reportedly led the authorities to suspect Moumouni of collaborating with Olofofo.

Moumouni's first hearing was held on March 25, 2026, more than eight months after he was remanded in custody. However, the hearing was interrupted because of his deteriorating health.

At the time of publication, no judgment had been delivered, and Moumouni remained detained at Cotonou Civil Prison.

Ali Moumouni's prolonged detention and the slow pace of the proceedings against him. The MFWA calls on the Beninese judicial authorities to release him and drop any charges arising from legitimate journalistic activity. Authorities must ensure that proceedings are conducted promptly and fairly.

His prolonged pretrial detention contradicts Benin's obligations under Articles 6 and 7 of the African Charter on Human and Peoples' Rights as well as Article 9 of the International Covenant on Civil and Political Rights, which require that detention pending trial be the exception and that the accused be tried within a reasonable time.

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The MFWA also renews its call for the release of Hugues Comlan Sossoukpè, who has remained in detention since he was abducted in Abidjan in July 2025 and returned to Benin. The MFWA calls on the authorities to clarify his legal situation and ensure full respect for his rights.

The MFWA further urges the Beninese authorities to stop using the Digital Code and anti-terrorism provisions to prosecute journalists and their sources.