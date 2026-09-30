Nigeria: Tinubu Returns From Europe, Says He Is Healthy, Ready to Work

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu on Tuesday returned to Nigeria after spending about four weeks in Europe on what the Presidency described as a working vacation, saying he is healthy and ready to resume his official duties.

Tinubu arrived at the Presidential Wing of the Murtala Muhammed International Airport, Lagos, at about 6:22 p.m. local time after spending the latter part of his stay in France.

Speaking with journalists shortly after his arrival, the President dismissed concerns about his health that had emerged towards the end of his stay abroad.

"I'm ready to kick, ready to walk. There's nothing wrong," Tinubu said.

He added, "Rumour will always be emanating from politics, but the facts remain I'm here. Healthy, sound, and ready to go."

The President departed Nigeria on August 30 for a three-week working vacation in Europe, initially travelling to London before proceeding to Paris, France.