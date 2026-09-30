Nigeria: Dangote Refinery Surpasses Nameplate Capacity, Strengthens Nigeria's Energy Security, Export Position

Dangote Petroleum Refinery has achieved a significant operational milestone, recording an average capacity utilization of 105.21 percent in August 2026, according to data released by the Nigerian Midstream and Downstream Petroleum Regulatory Authority (NMDPRA).

The 700,000 barrels-per-day refinery processed an average of 736,470 barrels of crude oil per day in August, a substantial increase from 497,000 barrels per day in July when utilization stood at 71 percent.

The strong performance was supported by a rebound in domestic crude oil supply, with deliveries rising by 16.75 percent to 683,000 barrels per day during the month, enabling the refinery to ramp up throughput.

The improved throughput translated into average daily production of 84.43 million litres of refined white products, including Premium Motor Spirit, PMS, Automotive Gas Oil, AGO or diesel, and Aviation Turbine Kerosene, ATK, further reinforcing its role as a major supplier of refined petroleum products across Nigeria and the wider West African region.

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Speaking on the development, the Dangote Group said the achievement underscores the refinery's growing contribution to Nigeria's energy security, foreign exchange conservation, and industrial growth agenda.

The refinery continued to significantly reduce Nigeria's dependence on imported petroleum products during the review period. Domestic PMS deliveries from the refinery rose by 39 percent month-on-month to 35.87 million litres per day in August, accounting for approximately 71 percent of total domestic petrol supply.

The increased local supply contributed to a sharp decline in fuel imports, with national PMS imports falling by 26 percent to 14.60 million litres per day, highlighting the refinery's expanding impact on the domestic fuel market.

Beyond meeting a significant portion of Nigeria's domestic fuel requirements, the refinery also strengthened the country's export profile through robust shipments of refined products.

In August, the refinery exported an average of 9.73 million litres of PMS daily, alongside 8.75 million litres of diesel and 21.30 million litres of aviation fuel. These volumes further support Nigeria's emergence as a net exporter of refined petroleum products and contribute to increased foreign exchange earnings for the country.

The refinery's growing production capacity was particularly evident in the diesel market, where domestic AGO deliveries averaged 12.37 million litres per day. This level of output substantially reduced the need for imported diesel, with national diesel imports declining from 7.90 million litres per day in July to 1.30 million litres per day in August.

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The development reflects the refinery's increasing ability to support critical sectors of the economy, including transportation, manufacturing, agriculture, telecommunications, and power generation.

According to the Group, the ability to operate above nameplate capacity demonstrates the efficiency, reliability, and resilience of its operations. The milestone also reinforces investor confidence as the refinery's ongoing public offering continues to attract significant market attention.

Dangote Group reiterated its commitment to maximizing local value addition, supporting economic diversification, and ensuring the sustainable supply of high-quality refined petroleum products to Nigeria, Africa, and global markets.