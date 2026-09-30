Nigeria to Break CANEX Records As 10,000 Delegates Expected - Oduwole

The federal government has projected that more than 10,000 participants will attend the 2026 Creative Africa Nexus (CANEX) Weekend in Lagos, with the Minister of Industry, Trade and Investment, Dr Jumoke Oduwole, saying Nigeria is set to break previous CANEX records.

Oduwole disclosed this at a press briefing at the Presidential Villa, Abuja, on preparations for the event scheduled to hold in Lagos from November 5 to 8.

She said Nigeria's hosting of CANEX presented an opportunity to attract investment, expand market access and convert the country's creative talent into sustainable businesses, intellectual property, exports and jobs.

According to her, Nigeria's strength in music, film, fashion, literature, visual arts, gastronomy, sports and technology places the country in a strong position to host the continental creative economy gathering.

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"We're going to break every record of every CANEX to date," Oduwole said.

She said more than 10,000 participants were projected for CANEX 2026, while Lagos is expected to host more than 100,000 participants for the Intra-African Trade Fair (IATF) in 2027.

Oduwole said the Federal Government was working with the 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory, the private sector and Afreximbank to ensure that the event delivers tangible economic opportunities.

She said every state would have a pavilion to showcase its creative industries and cultural offerings, while deal rooms would provide opportunities for businesses and investors to establish commercial partnerships.

The minister said CANEX would bring together creators, businesses, investors, financiers, policymakers, distributors and market-access partners from Africa and beyond.

She added that Nigeria's hosting of CANEX was the first time the event would be held in West Africa, describing it as an opportunity to position the country as a major destination for African trade, investment and enterprise.

The Inspector-General of Police, IGP Tunji Disu, said the Nigeria Police Force was being brought into the preparations early to ensure adequate security for participants arriving from different parts of the world.

Disu said security would be critical to the successful hosting of the event, particularly as international visitors would be coming to Lagos.

He said the police would deploy personnel and resources to ensure the safety of participants and provide what he described as standard policing throughout the event.

According to him, the Commissioner of Police and the Assistant Inspector-General of Police in charge of Zone 2 would be given responsibility for ensuring adequate security arrangements.

"We have time to plan," the IGP said, adding that visitors would see "standard policing" and police officers ready to welcome them to Nigeria.

Disu also indicated that the police would seek to have a pavilion at the event to showcase the role of security agencies.

The Minister of State for Foreign Affairs, Ambassador Sola Enikanolaiye said the ministry was working with the Ministry of Industry, Trade and Investment and other agencies to mobilise international participation in CANEX.

He said the ministry would disseminate information about the event to diplomatic missions in Nigeria and Nigerian missions abroad as part of efforts to encourage participation from Africa and other parts of the world.

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The ministry, he added, was also working with immigration authorities to facilitate seamless visa processing for participants.

He said arrangements were also being made for protocol and reception of participants upon arrival, as well as coordination at the event venue to ensure smooth movement.

The Minister of State described CANEX as an opportunity for Nigeria to deploy its creative resources as an element of its soft power and diplomacy.

He said Nigerian creative talents had often operated individually and that the event would provide an opportunity for government to harness the sector in support of Nigeria's foreign-policy objectives and national interests.

The government has said CANEX 2026 will feature engagements across music, film, fashion, gastronomy, literature, visual arts, sports and technology, alongside investment, financing and market-access opportunities.